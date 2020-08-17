Restaurant industry relieved by move to Level 2 but says it's 5 weeks too late





In an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus and rescue an ailing economy, as of midnight on Monday South Africa will move to lockdown Level 2.

Accommodation, hospitality venues and tours will be permitted according to approved protocols to ensure social distancing.

Restaurants, bars and taverns will be permitted to operate according to approved protocols as to times of operation and numbers of people.

The sale of alcohol and tobacco products will be permitted as well as restrictions on family and social visits will also be lifted.

Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report chats to Restaurant Association of South Africa CEO Wendy Alberts to reflect on the country's move to lockdown Level 2.

After fighting a crisis of this magnitude for months, it is a huge relief for our businesses to be allowed to trade in full formats. Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurant Association of South Africa

The industry over the last five months had to change its business models, she says.

There is massive relief but we believe it is five weeks too late. We have seen that the industry is in deep economical trouble. Engagements from government sooner could have brought relief much sooner and more jobs could have been saved. Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurant Association of South Africa

She says the association needs to know what the approved protocols are and what further restrictions will they bring.

Listen below to the full conversation: