Chris Nenzani has 22 days left and you wonder why he resigned - Telford Vice
Cricket South Africa (CSA) has announced that its president Chris Nenzani, has reigned with immediate effect.
In a statement released on Monday, CSA confirmed, “Mr Chris Nenzani has resigned as the President of the Members Council and the Chairman of the board of directors of Cricket South Africa with effect from the 15 August 2020.”
Nenzani has come under fire in recent months for a lack of leadership in the organisations handling of its former CEO Thabang Moroe, who has been found guilty of financial mismanagement in a recent forensic audit.
He was also criticised for his handling of cricket's transformation agenda, which has been many black former players express their experience of discrimination during their time in the national team.
A new president and chairman will be appointed at CSA's annual general meeting scheduled for 5 September 2020.
Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report speaks to cricket writer Telford Vice for more.
He has got 22 days left and you wonder why he has done it. The only thing I can think of is that he has realised that he has lost the support not only of the remaining board members but also of important people within the organisation, within the operational arm.Telford Vice, Cricket writer
The only thing that Chris Nenzani has been the strongest and best at during his seven years is the transformation agenda. He has been good at that and it's amazing that whenever he speaks of transformation is it's like I'm gonna vote for him, but everything else is just a mess.Telford Vice, Cricket writer
There is a key flaw in the structure of Cricket South Africa and that is that the board is answerable only to the members' council that is above the board. The problem is that the board is dominated by people who also sit on the members' council. There is no real oversight.Telford Vice, Cricket writer
Listen below for the full interview ...
