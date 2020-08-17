There is a small chance of rain in Jozi ... cold temperatures expected across SA
The South African Weather Service says a cold front is about to reach the Western Cape on Monday with an 80 percent chance of rain into the evening.
This will affect the central and eastern parts of the country including Gauteng.
In Gauteng, temperatures will dip from Tuesday with a 30 percent chance of rain.
There is a cold front that is about to reach the Western Cape, Cape Town area. We are expecting cold conditions over that part of the country with 80 percent chance of rain from this afternoon into the evening. In terms of temperatures we are expecting a maximum of about 13 today and then tomorrow it drops slightly to about 11.Bransby Bulo, Forecaster - South African Weather Service
This system by tomorrow is going to affect the central and eastern parts of the country. In terms of rain, there is a good chance of rain along the coastal areas of the Western and Eastern cape provinces.Bransby Bulo, Forecaster - South African Weather Service
Also a good chance of snowfalls for the high lying areas of the Western Cape.Bransby Bulo, Forecaster - South African Weather Service
There is a small chance of rain in Joburg... temperatures are expected to drop, especially in the Southern parts, that is Vereeniging, at a maximum of about 14 tomorrow.Bransby Bulo, Forecaster - South African Weather Service
Click on the link below to hear more....
More from Local
Cigarette sale ban will leave lasting, criminal legacy – former Sars lawyer
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Telita Snyckers, author of “Dirty Tobacco: Spies, Lies and Mega-Profits".Read More
Leadership role: Wits ranked as top university in Africa
Outgoing Vice-chancellor Adam Habib says it's important that our institutions have capacity to produce world-class technologies.Read More
UP's Junior Tukkie programme offering free online lessons in maths and science
The University of Pretoria lessons are open to Grade 12 pupils from all around South Africa.Read More
The National Student Financial Aid Scheme unfunds students using Sars data
NSFAS administrator explained that they want the procedure to be fair so if people feel misrepresented they can petition.Read More
Community frustrated as uMthwalume serial killings suspect commits suicide
The second suspect has been released due to to insufficient evidence connecting him to the murders.Read More
On-site alcohol consumption gets the nod but clubbing is still not allowed
EWN reporter Theto Mahlakoana has the details on Dlamini-Zuma briefing the media on the lockdown Level 2 regulations.Read More
'This thing is torture.' Women who were forcibly sterilised tell their stories
Women share how hospitals forced them to sign consent forms to sterilise them while going into labour.Read More
'We need to adhere to regulations more aggressively,' says top health official
Deputy director-general at the Department of Health Dr Anban Pillay says level 2 lockdown does not mean COVID-19 has eradicated.Read More
Restaurant industry relieved by move to Level 2 but says it's 5 weeks too late
The association's CEO Wendy Alberts reflects on the country's move to a lower level of lockdown.Read More
'We're not celebrating like pandemic is over, we celebrate going back to work'
Listeners on The Clement Manyathela Show have expressed their gratitude towards the easing of restrictions in Level 2.Read More