There is a small chance of rain in Jozi ... cold temperatures expected across SA





The South African Weather Service says a cold front is about to reach the Western Cape on Monday with an 80 percent chance of rain into the evening.

This will affect the central and eastern parts of the country including Gauteng.

In Gauteng, temperatures will dip from Tuesday with a 30 percent chance of rain.

There is a cold front that is about to reach the Western Cape, Cape Town area. We are expecting cold conditions over that part of the country with 80 percent chance of rain from this afternoon into the evening. In terms of temperatures we are expecting a maximum of about 13 today and then tomorrow it drops slightly to about 11. Bransby Bulo, Forecaster - South African Weather Service

This system by tomorrow is going to affect the central and eastern parts of the country. In terms of rain, there is a good chance of rain along the coastal areas of the Western and Eastern cape provinces. Bransby Bulo, Forecaster - South African Weather Service

Also a good chance of snowfalls for the high lying areas of the Western Cape. Bransby Bulo, Forecaster - South African Weather Service

There is a small chance of rain in Joburg... temperatures are expected to drop, especially in the Southern parts, that is Vereeniging, at a maximum of about 14 tomorrow. Bransby Bulo, Forecaster - South African Weather Service

Click on the link below to hear more....