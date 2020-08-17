Streaming issues? Report here
'This thing is torture.' Women who were forcibly sterilised tell their stories

17 August 2020 3:22 PM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Tags:
Women abuse
Women's Month
gender equility

Women share how hospitals forced them to sign consent forms to sterilise them while going into labour.

Non-profit organisations Her Rights Initiative and Oxfam have launched a complaint together with the Commission of Gender Equality on behalf of 48 women who were forced or cohered into being sterilised in hospitals located in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

Her Right Initiative co-ordinator Zandile Mkhize says the wrote a complaint to the Department of Health back in 2015 as they realised that many women were coming forward with stories that they were being forced to sign consent forms which permitted hospitals to sterilise them as they were in labour or when they were doing the Caesarean section.

Which is something which is not okay, you can't tell someone who is going through labour pains. You can’t make someone sign a consent form without explaining to them what are the side effects and what is going to happen to them.

Zandile, Co-ordinator -Her Right Initiative

Zandile says many of these women still need medical assistance as the side effects are excruciating. Some have lost husbands and boyfriends because they cannot conceive and others live in rural areas that do not provide land to women who cannot have children.

It has various impacts

Zandile, Co-ordinator -Her Right Initiative

RELATED: Mother of baby girl swapped with a boy at hospital relates her anguish

Bongekile Msibi and Lindy Mahlangu, who are both victims of being sterilised by two different hospitals, joined the conversation and explained their different experiences, with one of them having spent 11 years without knowing that she was sterilised while she was in labour describing it as the hardest time of her life.

As I've always said, it was done to me, it was done and it cant be reversed but I need to pave the wave for the coming generation because it seems like it’s a fashion to sterilise black women.

Bongekile, Victim

This is happening. We have doctors that are involved, and they are known and nothing is happening.

Bongekile, Victim

It’s a lot, I live it on a daily. I do not have to see pregnant women to remind me I can’t have children. I can’t conceive, it just comes and when it comes it comes so hard.

Bongekile, Victim

This thing is a torture to us, it’s a disturbing thing in our lives.

Lindy, Victim

I want justice if maybe we can get psychological help because these operations, it has never given us any break. We are sick, we can't even hold urine. We can't even be intimate with our boyfriends. There’s a lot.

Lindy, Victim

Commission of Gender Equality spokesperson Jabu Baloyi says other provinces have come out with the same complaint and they are waiting for the Department of Health to respond to their report on the 21 August 2020 and if they miss it they will take the matter to court.

Listen below for the full interview ...


