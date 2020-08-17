[WATCH LIVE] Ministers brief the media on lockdown under Level 2





Ministers who serve in the National Coronavirus Command Council are providing details of the Level 2 regulation.

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma is leading the briefing this afternoon.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Saturday that South Africa will move to Level 2 lockdown from midnight, which will see a number of lockdown regulations eased.

