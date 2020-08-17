Community frustrated as uMthwalume serial killings suspect commits suicide





A man suspected to have been involved in the killings of five women found in sugar cane fields in April and July respectively has committed suicide.

Two men were arrested last week Thursday for being in possessions of stolen goods belonging to the five women who were killed uMtwalume in KwaZulu-Natal.

One of the suspects, Siphamandla Khomo, who is believed to be linked to the murders, committed suicide in the early hours of the morning today, while the second suspect has been released due to insufficient evidence connecting him to the murders.

Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson Ndileka Cola says the suspect hanged himself on the shower head located in his prison cell in Scottburg police station.

On an hourly basis police that were on duty to check people who were in custody. As they were changing sheets between half past 5am and 6am they realised the man had hanged himself on the shower head. Ndileka Cola, Spokesperson-Independent Police Investigative Directorate

Eyewitness News (EWN) reporter Nkhosikhoa Duma says the community was frustrated with the death of the suspect as they believed he took the easy way out of the situation. He added that Police Minister Bheki Cele promised community members of uMthwalume that the law officials will continue to investigate the murders thoroughly until the community is satisfied.

He has vowed that he will continue to investigate that matter up until they are satisfied that these murders of women in uMthwalume have been looked at thoroughly to the community’s satisfaction. Nkhosikhoa Duma, Repoter-Eyewitness News (EWN)

Duma says the minister of police said the second suspect was linked in the case through the evidence that was expected of Khomo.

Ipid was also investigating the death of Khomo, who was due to appear in the Umzumbe Magistrates Court on Monday.

Listen below for the full interview ...