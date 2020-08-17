On-site alcohol consumption gets the nod but clubbing is still not allowed
Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has outlined some of the expected relaxation of lockdown regulations under Level 2, urging South Africans to continue with health protocols of washing hands, sanitising, wearing masks, and social distancing.
Dlamini-Zuma was briefing the media on the lockdown Level 2 regulations.
Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana has the details.
The minister has just been outlining some of the issues brought forth by the president over the weekend saying of course despite the high infections, government had to balance this need to revive economic activity as well as a need for people's livelihoods to continue with the need to save lives.Theto Mahlakoana, Reporter - EWN
Detailing some of the changes announced Mahlakoana says the curfew will remain between 10pm and 4am.
While alcohol is permitted for on-site consumption in licensed establishments only up until 10pm, Mahlakoana says clubbing is prohibited.
There was a lot of joy when it was announced that alcohol sales will resume but of course reminding us that that will be limited to restaurants, taverns and the likes, however she did emphasise that clubbing is still not allowed...Theto Mahlakoana, Reporter - EWN
Mahlakoana says Dlamini-Zuma has emphasised that even though visits to friends and family have been allowed, you are allowed no more than 10 visitors at a time.
She emphasised the need to stick to health protocols, saying that even though visits to friends and family have been allowed, no more than 10 visitors at a time and ensure that health protocols - like wearing masks and keeping social distance are somehow adhered to.Theto Mahlakoana, Reporter - EWN
Click on the link below to hear more.....
