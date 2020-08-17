I was born to a life of white privilege – Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist
Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews a famous person about her or his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.) as part of his weekly “Make Money Mondays, Personal Edition” feature.
This week Whitfield interviewed consumer journalist Wendy Knowler, a regular on his and other shows in the Primedia Broadcasting stable.
Knowler’s career in journalism started in 1984.
She covered a variety of “beats”, including a stint as a foreign correspondent in London.
Her niche as consumer ninja had its genesis in the mid-2000s at Fairlady, where she was consumer editor, followed by a position as consumer editor for Independent Newspapers.
She served on the board of the short-term insurance Ombud between 2010 and 2015.
She won the Vodacom Journalist of the Year Award in 2003.
-
What is it that Knowler believes about money?
-
Does it keep her up at night?
-
Does she spend like crazy or save compulsively?
-
How did her childhood experiences shape her views on money?
I don’t open many accounts. I close a lot of them!Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist
I was born to a life of white privilege… I have white privilege and quite a lot of white guilt as well…Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist
It makes me feel worthy and satisfied to do what I do… I love it!Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist
Listen to the interview in the audio below (and scroll down for more quotes from it).
I know how to protect myself…Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist
… they hesitate and ask, 'The Wendy Knowler'? …Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist
… companies sometimes do side-deals with complainants… I get used… People sometimes ask me what my fee is, which I find incredibly sad… It never happened 10 years ago…Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist
My father did not want journalism [as a career] for his girl-child… I was very good at English at school and pretty crap at everything else…Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist
The best money decision I’ve made was when I left Independent Newspapers… I got my pension out… property was booming… I trebled my pension!Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist
Luxuries? I like to go to restaurants, and I like a nice wine. But I don’t have any expensive shoe-habits… I’m very careful with my money…Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : I was born to a life of white privilege – Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist
