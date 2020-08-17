The National Student Financial Aid Scheme unfunds students using Sars data





The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has announced the unfunding for certain students due to information provided by the South African Revenue Service (Sars) which showed that their total household income exceeded the R350,000 threshold.

NSFAS administrator Randall Carolissen explained on the afternoon drive that they started using data from Sars because they were able to receive accurate assessment of the income as NSFAS used credit bureau data which was not reliable most of the time.

I would not want to play this down, I think definitely there were people that were taking a chance and we intend to recover that money but if people household's circumstances have changed since they submitted their Sars data surely we want them to petition. Randall Carolissen, Administrator - National Student Financial Aid Scheme

We want to be fair but we also make sure we find the right people and there is no misrepresentation. Randall Carolissen, Administrator - National Student Financial Aid Scheme

Carolissen says he is obligated to act against those who have abused the guidelines and if people feel the investigation was done wrong, they may petition.

We are sympathetic because we fully understand that these are tough times Randall Carolissen, Administrator - National Student Financial Aid Scheme

Listen below for the full interview ...