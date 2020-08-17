UP's Junior Tukkie programme offering free online lessons in maths and science
The University of Pretoria’s Junior Tukkie programme has begun hosting mathematics and physical science online lessons for free.
The lessons are open to Grade 12 pupils from all around South Africa.
Junior Tukkies project manager Dr Petrus Lombard says this forms part of the programme's winter school.
Most of our lessons are pre-recorded but we also have livestreams and virtual feedback sessions weekly or two times to three times a month.Dr Petrus Lombard, Project manager - Junior Tukkies
A lot of schools don't have enough qualified teachers and we realised as the university if we can assist with maths and science it can help a lot.Dr Petrus Lombard, Project manager - Junior Tukkies
You can just google 'Junior Tukkie winter school' and you will land on the page.Dr Petrus Lombard, Project manager - Junior Tukkies
Click on the link below to hear more about the programme....
