Drowning in investment fees? OUTvest's ONEfee is what you've been waiting for
It has been proven time-and-time again that fees can be one of the biggest determinants of an investment’s return.
One of OUTvest's core missions is to ensure low-cost, transparent pricing on all of their products and services, and to make sure that every rand you invest is working as hard as it can to deliver a return. With that in mind, OUTvest wants to announce the arrival of their groundbreaking innovation, the Fixed ONEfee from OUTvest.
The ONEfee from OUTvest that’s fixed
As the name suggests, OUTvest only charges one fee for the administration of your investment. There is simply nothing else to pay and no hidden fees. What’s taken from your investment each month is disclosed on your investment statement in rands and cents.
You would be forgiven for thinking that this is nothing new, however, investors don’t typically see their total fee in rands and cents on their statements. This is because a significant proportion of the costs are taken directly from the fund (be it a collective investment scheme or an exchange-traded fund) they’re invested in and don’t necessarily show up on your investment statement as part of the costs you are paying. If investors added all of the relevant fees for their investment together, it could be as high as 3% per year, if not more.
OUTvest offers South Africa’s first Fixed Fee structure and it could save investors up to 90% in fees and deliver up to 60% or more on their investments.
Don’t pay more just because you invest more!
Using a percentage-based fee also means that whenever you add more money to your investment or it grows, your fees go up – even though you are getting exactly the same service. That’s why OUTvest has introduced a fixed fee of R4500 per year for investments greater than R300,000. Just because you invest more, doesn’t mean you should pay more.
Where you really see the difference the Fixed ONEfee makes is when you compare it to a traditional fee model (that includes a fee for advice, administration and management) of 3% per year. You can see how fast your annual investment fees grows with a traditional, percentage-based fee model as your investment’s value changes – either through contributions or investment growth. ONEfee, on the other hand, doesn’t change nearly as much, and for investments greater than R2.25m the total fee is a mere 0.2% per year, which is on par with some of the most aggressive fee models in the world.
OUTvest's ONEfee applies to their tax-free savings accounts, general investment accounts (also known as voluntary accounts) and their brand new retirement annuity.
OUTvest brings transparency to your costs
As mentioned earlier, understanding investment fees is very difficult. They’re not like the fees we pay for everything else because investment fees are in percentages and not in rands and cents. It’s also very difficult to understand the total cost of your investment because some of the fees are simply not shown on your statement.
With ONEfee, OUTvest has changed the way investment fees flow in the industry to ensure that the fee you see on your statement is the only fee that is charged against your investment. There is no other fee charged including: VAT, transaction costs, advice, fund management, custody – in short, the works.
There are no hidden fees, what you see is what you pay, and OUTvest thinks that it’s the best value for money in the market.
For more information about OUTvest's ONEfee, please visit www.outvest.co.za or give them a call on 0860 688 837.
OUTvest is an authorised FSP
More from Lifestyle
ANC stalwart Derek Hanekom opens up about his money and beliefs about it
Bruce Whitfield talks to anti-apartheid activist Derek Hanekom about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...)Read More
Are your people dying for a paycheque?
Health and performance educator Richard Sutton chats with Azania Mosaka about COVID-19 stress in the workspace.Read More
What to expect at the virtual RMB Turbine Art Fair 2020
Founder Glynis Hyslop says the online event is different and in some ways nicer. The viewing rooms are like many galleries.Read More
Women, be aware of these four aspects when constructing a financial plan!
Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse says if you were married before, even if you are single, dependency is very important.Read More
Together we are solving diabetes, one human at a time - online coaching platform
Personalised one-on-one healthcare is the answer to the problems diabetics face says Guidepost CEO, Graham Rowe.Read More
PJ Powers talks music, activism and the significance of 31 May 1982
Clement Manyathela chats to South African music legend PJ Powers in this week's #HangingOutwithClement.Read More
Debt relief measures for consumers struggling to repay debt
Struggling to repay debt? Here's how to manage your debt during the Covid-19 pandemic.Read More
SA consumers rack up an extra R20b in debt through lockdown payment holidays
There's no timeline for Covid-19. DebtBusters' Benay Sager on the latest figures and what the future may hold in store.Read More
'If you leave relationships unattended for too long they die'
Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush discusses how family relationships have changed due to lockdown.Read More
John Perlman to host Afternoon Drive on 702
Station Manager Thabisile Mbete says Perlman is going to become a keystone of 702’s refreshed approach to talk radio.Read More
More from Business
Famous Brands sells control of Tasha’s back to its founding family
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tasha’s founder, Natasha Sideris.Read More
Ramaphosa’s scorecard: The state (not the ANC) has done alright - JP Landman
"The state is on a new trajectory – it’s vital the ANC follows suit," says political analyst JP Landman.Read More
Absa Group earnings tumble 93% as its clients struggle and fail to repay debt
The company didn’t declare a dividend. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Absa Group CEO Daniel Mminele.Read More
ANC stalwart Derek Hanekom opens up about his money and beliefs about it
Bruce Whitfield talks to anti-apartheid activist Derek Hanekom about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...)Read More
Oppenheimer family pours millions into lifeline for horse racing industry
'They're huge stakeholders in racing. It's in their DNA.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Charles Savage, Racing Association director.Read More
Together we are solving diabetes, one human at a time - online coaching platform
Personalised one-on-one healthcare is the answer to the problems diabetics face says Guidepost CEO, Graham Rowe.Read More
Standard Bank reports 44% plunge in profits, but full-year dividend possible
It's been the toughest 6 months in living memory, but Standard Bank has 'lots of cushion' says CEO Sim Tshabalala.Read More
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold?
Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine.Read More
Watch out for credit card scammers at parking pay points
We're all aware of ATM fraud. But be on the lookout at parking pay stations at the mall as well, warns Wendy Knowler.Read More
SA consumers rack up an extra R20b in debt through lockdown payment holidays
There's no timeline for Covid-19. DebtBusters' Benay Sager on the latest figures and what the future may hold in store.Read More