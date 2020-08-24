Drowning in investment fees? OUTvest's ONEfee is what you've been waiting for





It has been proven time-and-time again that fees can be one of the biggest determinants of an investment’s return.

One of OUTvest's core missions is to ensure low-cost, transparent pricing on all of their products and services, and to make sure that every rand you invest is working as hard as it can to deliver a return. With that in mind, OUTvest wants to announce the arrival of their groundbreaking innovation, the Fixed ONEfee from OUTvest.

The ONEfee from OUTvest that’s fixed

As the name suggests, OUTvest only charges one fee for the administration of your investment. There is simply nothing else to pay and no hidden fees. What’s taken from your investment each month is disclosed on your investment statement in rands and cents.

You would be forgiven for thinking that this is nothing new, however, investors don’t typically see their total fee in rands and cents on their statements. This is because a significant proportion of the costs are taken directly from the fund (be it a collective investment scheme or an exchange-traded fund) they’re invested in and don’t necessarily show up on your investment statement as part of the costs you are paying. If investors added all of the relevant fees for their investment together, it could be as high as 3% per year, if not more.

OUTvest offers South Africa’s first Fixed Fee structure and it could save investors up to 90% in fees and deliver up to 60% or more on their investments.

Don’t pay more just because you invest more!

Using a percentage-based fee also means that whenever you add more money to your investment or it grows, your fees go up – even though you are getting exactly the same service. That’s why OUTvest has introduced a fixed fee of R4500 per year for investments greater than R300,000. Just because you invest more, doesn’t mean you should pay more.

Where you really see the difference the Fixed ONEfee makes is when you compare it to a traditional fee model (that includes a fee for advice, administration and management) of 3% per year. You can see how fast your annual investment fees grows with a traditional, percentage-based fee model as your investment’s value changes – either through contributions or investment growth. ONEfee, on the other hand, doesn’t change nearly as much, and for investments greater than R2.25m the total fee is a mere 0.2% per year, which is on par with some of the most aggressive fee models in the world.

OUTvest's ONEfee applies to their tax-free savings accounts, general investment accounts (also known as voluntary accounts) and their brand new retirement annuity.

OUTvest brings transparency to your costs

As mentioned earlier, understanding investment fees is very difficult. They’re not like the fees we pay for everything else because investment fees are in percentages and not in rands and cents. It’s also very difficult to understand the total cost of your investment because some of the fees are simply not shown on your statement.

With ONEfee, OUTvest has changed the way investment fees flow in the industry to ensure that the fee you see on your statement is the only fee that is charged against your investment. There is no other fee charged including: VAT, transaction costs, advice, fund management, custody – in short, the works.

There are no hidden fees, what you see is what you pay, and OUTvest thinks that it’s the best value for money in the market.

