Ntuli dares Steenhuisen to a TV debate, says this is 'an opportune time'

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 20:10
Medical Matters: Women must make their own health a priority
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Vanessa Ascencao - Health and wellness expert and nutritional consultant
Giulia Criscuolo - Pharmacist, complimentary medicines expert and life coach
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Cigarette sale ban will leave lasting, criminal legacy – former Sars lawyer The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Telita Snyckers, author of “Dirty Tobacco: Spies, Lies and Mega-Profits". 17 August 2020 6:40 PM
Leadership role: Wits ranked as top university in Africa Outgoing Vice-chancellor Adam Habib says it's important that our institutions have capacity to produce world-class technologies. 17 August 2020 6:16 PM
UP's Junior Tukkie programme offering free online lessons in maths and science The University of Pretoria lessons are open to Grade 12 pupils from all around South Africa. 17 August 2020 5:40 PM
View all Local
How to protect what’s left of our ruined economy - and rebuild what's been lost The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments at Ninety One. 17 August 2020 7:26 PM
Heartbreaking legacy of the lockdown on SA’s near-dead restaurant industry South Africa’s 15 000 sit-down restaurants employ 500 000 people. Bruce Whitfield interviews Grace Harding, CEO at Ocean Basket. 17 August 2020 6:59 PM
Ntuli dares Steenhuisen to a TV debate, says this is 'an opportune time' The DA party leadership candidate has challenged interim party leader John Steenhuisen to a series of televised public debates. 17 August 2020 5:59 PM
View all Politics
Sasol’s US dollar debt-mountain swells as it reports heavy losses (R91.3bn) It's been a horrendous year for Sasol. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews its CEO, Fleetwood Grobler. 17 August 2020 6:26 PM
Feel you've missed the money boat? Don't fall into the FOMO investment trap! Bruce Whitfield and personal finance expert Warren Ingram get to grips with why perhaps you shouldn't, if you didn't... 13 August 2020 8:43 PM
Keen to buy a Cape Town landmark? Virtual ownership is yours with a new game If you can't afford to buy a property, no matter. 'Landlord GO' allows you to become a tycoon in the Mother City, or elsewhere. 13 August 2020 7:57 PM
View all Business
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
Bob Mabena to be laid to rest today The icon, who passed away earlier this week, has been described as a giant in the media industry and the benchmark of radio. 15 August 2020 8:09 AM
His #BlackInMyDay comedy show is now on ... but Popps says: 'I am a shy person' Performer Mpho Modikoane says his stint as a call centre agent was not fun but "it prepares you for rejection". 14 August 2020 5:24 PM
View all Lifestyle
Chris Nenzani has 22 days left and you wonder why he resigned - Telford Vice The writer says whenever the CSA outgoing chairperson was good on the transformation agenda but everything else is just a mess. 17 August 2020 1:53 PM
Pap en sous, Brad Binder 'have brought smiles to South Africans this week' Brent Lindeque, the founder of Good Things Guy, says Brad Binder has really made the country happy. 14 August 2020 2:33 PM
'The amount of support I have back home is incredible, says motorcyclist Binder Brad Binder has become the first South African to win a MotoGP premier class race. 13 August 2020 1:52 PM
View all Sport
Adele reveals a self-help book that helped in her weight loss transformation Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 August 2020 8:38 AM
Restaurant owner clapping back at online reviewer's criticism has us talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 August 2020 8:37 AM
[WATCH] 'It's a journey of self-discovery, you need a lot of perseverance' Lee Cole, who gained attention in 2017 for his cover of the hit ‘Akanamali’, joined Azania Mosaka for this week's 702 Unplugged. 14 August 2020 4:56 PM
View all Entertainment
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
UPDATE: Gauteng COVID-19 recoveries reach almost 160,000 The number of national recoveries so far is 472,377, which translates to a recovery rate of 80%. Gauteng has 159,712 recoveries. 16 August 2020 9:03 PM
Beirut blast: 'Think of an apocalyptic movie, that is what it looks like' South African broadcaster living in Lebanon Mia Verdoorn Shamma reflects on how the country looks like after the two explosions. 7 August 2020 7:35 AM
View all World
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
View all Africa
How to protect what’s left of our ruined economy - and rebuild what's been lost The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments at Ninety One. 17 August 2020 7:26 PM
Heartbreaking legacy of the lockdown on SA’s near-dead restaurant industry South Africa’s 15 000 sit-down restaurants employ 500 000 people. Bruce Whitfield interviews Grace Harding, CEO at Ocean Basket. 17 August 2020 6:59 PM
Cigarette sale ban will leave lasting, criminal legacy – former Sars lawyer The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Telita Snyckers, author of “Dirty Tobacco: Spies, Lies and Mega-Profits". 17 August 2020 6:40 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

Ntuli dares Steenhuisen to a TV debate, says this is 'an opportune time'

17 August 2020 5:59 PM
by Neo Koza
Tags:
John Steenhuisen
Mbali Ntuli
Public debate
TV debate

The DA party leadership candidate has challenged interim party leader John Steenhuisen to a series of televised public debates.

Democratic Alliance (DA) KwaZulu-Natal MPL and party leadership candidate Mbali Ntuli says it is important that South Africans know each candidate's intentions for the party.

Ntuli has challenged interim party leader John Steenhuisen to a series of televised public debates.

She says this is the opportune time to show the country that they are willing to put themselves on the block.

I think that John Steenhuisen and I have some very different paths that we want to take the Democratic Alliance down and I think that it's important to have those views ventilated as people who are going to be running the second-biggest opposition party and potentially running as the prospective presidential candidates of this party.

Mbali Ntuli, DA KwaZulu-Natal MPL

I think for too long we have had political parties that want to hide behind corners and don't want to be transparent and accountable.

Mbali Ntuli, DA KwaZulu-Natal MPL

I think it is the opportune time to show the country that we are willing to put ourselves on the block and to have the scrutiny done to us.

Mbali Ntuli, DA KwaZulu-Natal MPL

Ntuli hopes this will set a precedent for other parties.

I hope to see ANC, IFP and other parities deliberating the same kind of thing in their own races internally because I think it is always good for democracy to have transparency like that amongst leaders.

Mbali Ntuli, DA KwaZulu-Natal MPL

If the DA is willing to champion and get excited about being the first in terms of digital democracy, this is certainly something that they should be championing.

Mbali Ntuli, DA KwaZulu-Natal MPL

Click on the link below to hear more....


17 August 2020 5:59 PM
by Neo Koza
Tags:
John Steenhuisen
Mbali Ntuli
Public debate
TV debate

More from Politics

Dilapidated Room

How to protect what’s left of our ruined economy - and rebuild what's been lost

17 August 2020 7:26 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments at Ninety One.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Heartshaped pizza 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Heartbreaking legacy of the lockdown on SA’s near-dead restaurant industry

17 August 2020 6:59 PM

South Africa’s 15 000 sit-down restaurants employ 500 000 people. Bruce Whitfield interviews Grace Harding, CEO at Ocean Basket.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20200425ndzonlevel4jpg

Cigarette sale ban will leave lasting, criminal legacy – former Sars lawyer

17 August 2020 6:40 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Telita Snyckers, author of “Dirty Tobacco: Spies, Lies and Mega-Profits".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200416 Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

[WATCH LIVE] Ministers brief the media on lockdown under Level 2

17 August 2020 2:21 PM

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma is leading the briefing this afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20200817crlevel2jfif

Let us not reverse the gains made so far in fight against COVID-19 - Ramaphosa

17 August 2020 10:58 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa says in his column that none of us wants a return to the early days of extreme lockdown restrictions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cigarette-ashtray-smoking-smokers-tobacco-ban-123rf

'Cautious' Fita to persist with court action despite ban on tobacco being lifted

16 August 2020 2:43 PM

Chairperson Sinenhlanhla Mnguni says they welcome the announcement by Ramaphosa but regulations haven't been published yet.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

whatsapp-image-2020-08-15-at-201925jpeg

Alcohol, cigarettes, gym and leisure permitted as Ramaphosa opens the economy

15 August 2020 9:02 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the entire country will move to alert Level 2 but warns of a COVID-19 resurgence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cyril Ramaphosa

[WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation at 8pm tonight

15 August 2020 5:43 PM

According to the Presidency, the briefing will be on developments in SA's risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of COVID-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ramaphosa-imbizojpg

Fellow South Africans ... this is what happens before the president's addresses

15 August 2020 3:24 PM

This article sets out the processes that the Presidency and the National Coronavirus Command Council undertake to update South Africans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe

That he found money in my bag doesn't mean I got it from Guptas - Brian Molefe

14 August 2020 1:31 PM

The former Transnet CEO has denied the allegations and says he looks forward to appearing at the commission to give his side.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Heartbreaking legacy of the lockdown on SA’s near-dead restaurant industry

Business Opinion Politics Lifestyle

Sasol’s US dollar debt-mountain swells as it reports heavy losses (R91.3bn)

Business

Cigarette sale ban will leave lasting, criminal legacy – former Sars lawyer

Business Opinion Politics Local

EWN Highlights

UK government U-turns on England school exam grades after uproar

17 August 2020 7:00 PM

Arrest warrant against top customs official over Lebanon blast

17 August 2020 6:56 PM

Gauteng’s anti-land invasion plan to help ease housing backlog - MEC Maile

17 August 2020 6:43 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA