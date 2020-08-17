Ntuli dares Steenhuisen to a TV debate, says this is 'an opportune time'
Democratic Alliance (DA) KwaZulu-Natal MPL and party leadership candidate Mbali Ntuli says it is important that South Africans know each candidate's intentions for the party.
Ntuli has challenged interim party leader John Steenhuisen to a series of televised public debates.
She says this is the opportune time to show the country that they are willing to put themselves on the block.
I think that John Steenhuisen and I have some very different paths that we want to take the Democratic Alliance down and I think that it's important to have those views ventilated as people who are going to be running the second-biggest opposition party and potentially running as the prospective presidential candidates of this party.Mbali Ntuli, DA KwaZulu-Natal MPL
I think for too long we have had political parties that want to hide behind corners and don't want to be transparent and accountable.Mbali Ntuli, DA KwaZulu-Natal MPL
I think it is the opportune time to show the country that we are willing to put ourselves on the block and to have the scrutiny done to us.Mbali Ntuli, DA KwaZulu-Natal MPL
Ntuli hopes this will set a precedent for other parties.
I hope to see ANC, IFP and other parities deliberating the same kind of thing in their own races internally because I think it is always good for democracy to have transparency like that amongst leaders.Mbali Ntuli, DA KwaZulu-Natal MPL
If the DA is willing to champion and get excited about being the first in terms of digital democracy, this is certainly something that they should be championing.Mbali Ntuli, DA KwaZulu-Natal MPL
