



If shooting yourself in the foot was an Olympic event, we’d get gold every time! Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show

South Africa’s economy has shrunk considerably in the space of a few months.

By itself, opening the economy will not result in a “V-shaped” recovery – the country needs real, structural reforms.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments at Ninety One.

Moola forecasts an 8% contraction in GDP for 2020.

She says the country’s long-term savings must play a role in protecting its productive capacity.

This is not necessarily a permanent loss of capacity… Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments - Ninety One

I’m getting more optimistic about reform at Eskom… solid, incremental progress… Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments - Ninety One

I think smoking is disgusting! However, there’s no link between smoking and Covid. This protracted ban has never been supported by the medical facts… It made it seem that government policy was arbitrarily set. Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments - Ninety One

The issue - separate to the lack of backbone - is lack of capacity within government… Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments - Ninety One

Just take Treasury’s plan and update it! Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments - Ninety One

We need actual execution in a few key areas. That will create a lot of confidence… Focus on Eskom, spectrum sales, visas… Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments - Ninety One

Listen to the interview in the audio below.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : How to protect what’s left of our ruined economy - and rebuild what's been lost