Leadership role: Wits ranked as top university in Africa





Wits University has been ranked first in Africa in the 2020 Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU).

The university has been placed in the 200–300 band. There are about 25,000 universities in the world.

Joanne Joseph spoke to outgoing Wits Vice-chancellor Adam Habib for reaction.

In part what it speaks to, really, is the ability of our academics to come together. The ability of our students to do fantastic research. Adam Habib, Outgoing Wits Vice-chancellor

It's important that our institutions have the capacity to produce world-class technologies but with a local flavour and a local understanding so that we are not dependent on importing solutions from outside the country or the continent. Adam Habib, Outgoing Wits Vice-chancellor

In this very difficult moment, what this ranking says is that our universities have the capabilities to come together and to offer world-class solutions for the challenges of our time. Adam Habib, Outgoing Wits Vice-chancellor

