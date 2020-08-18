Update: 'Young mom who had to undergo amputation doing well and in general ward'
On 29 July, #702Breakfast shared a story about a young mom whose life was turned upside down due to complications while giving birth, leading to both her legs and arms being amputated.
The 20-year-old had to have both her legs and forearms amputated after experiencing complications following her pregnancy.
Post-delivery, the young lady had developed sepsis, her uterus was infected and because of complications due to the treatment given she had to undergo surgery.
Listeners on the show came to the young mother's aid by pledging support to her and her baby during her recovery.
RELATED: Young mother to undergo amputation after complications from pregnancy
Bongani Bingwa chats to Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital surgical registrar Dr Jo Carreira and #702Breakfast producer Clive Moagi to give an update on the young mother's recovery and the type of support she has received from 702 listeners.
We have been receiving calls and emails from a number of people that said they were quite touched by the story and wanted to help.Clive Moagi, Producer - 702 Breakfast Show
He says listeners pledged a cash donation of just over R51,000 during that show.
So far we can confirm that R21,000 has been received. This is money from corporates, from individuals and the donations range from R500 all the way to R10,000.Clive Moagi, Producer - 702 Breakfast Show
He says corporates such as Topflite Asset Management, Premium Kitchens as well as callers such Velaphi from Tembisa, Boshrah from Northcliff who came and pledged their support.
Over and above the cash donations, we also received baby items. She gave birth to a baby boy who is very healthy. The family received baby clothes, food, a court bed, baby wipes from Cheryl from Bryanston and Karen from Boksburg. She also received nappies from Nation Pride for a year.Clive Moagi, Producer - 702 Breakfast Show
Carreira says the young mother is doing a lot better. She is out of ICU and is in a general ward.
She has improved now that she is out of surgery and out of the woods. For now it is just a matter of rehabilitation and getting her home. She is going to have to have occupational therapy and learn to adapt to her new world.Dr Jo Carreira, Surgical registrar - Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital
If you would like to pledge support to the young mother, please send Moagi an email on CliveM@702.co.za
Listen below to the full conversation:
