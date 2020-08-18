[WATCH] Dad has hilarious hack to get his kids to sleep
Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?
Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
Dad has hilarious hack to get his kids to sleep
Social media is talking after a dad says he has come up with a funny hack to get his kids to fall asleep.
He says he plays movies in Spanish when the kids ask why they cant understand the movie, he tells them its probably because they are tired therefore they need a nap.
Click here to watch the video of this funny dad:
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
