[WATCH] Funny sketch explaining how 2020 went to coma patient has us talking
Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?
Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
RELATED: Adele reveals a self-help book that helped in her weight loss transformation
Funny sketch explaining how 2020 went to coma patient has us talking
Two guys have created a funny sketch where they try to explain to someone who was in a coma how the year 2020 has been going.
Watch the funny sketch below:
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
More from Entertainment
[WATCH] Dad has hilarious hack to get his kids to sleep
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Adele reveals a self-help book that helped in her weight loss transformation
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Restaurant owner clapping back at online reviewer's criticism has us talking
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] 'It's a journey of self-discovery, you need a lot of perseverance'
Lee Cole, who gained attention in 2017 for his cover of the hit ‘Akanamali’, joined Azania Mosaka for this week's 702 Unplugged.Read More
[VIDEO] Teen pleads for help after miniature pinscher was mauled to death
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Venezuelan soccer commentary dubbed into recent soccer match goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
If I felt bad I sang a song, when I sing I feel better - Dr Rebecca Malope
Clement Manyathela chats to award-winning gospel artist Dr Rebecca Malope on #HangingOutwithClement.Read More
Video of man beating death, winning 250k lottery in 1998 goes viral again
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Woman disgusted after receiving text from delivery guy asking if she was single
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Woman using paint roller to apply sunscreen on back leaves us intrigued
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More