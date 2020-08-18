[WATCH] Funny sketch explaining how 2020 went to coma patient has us talking

Streaming issues? Report here
The Clement Manyathela Show
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 12:05
Gauteng residents brave the cold and queue for liquor- Voxies.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:09
Liquor stores are open; EWN Reporter on the ground takes us through the commotion.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Veronica Makhoali, EWN Reporter
Today at 12:10
Is party politics fueling Cape Town’s Taxi wars.
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nobukhosi Dlamini - Regional spokesperson at ANC
Today at 12:14
Some gyms are open! We get a reaction from the industry!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Grant Austin- FIT SA Spokesperson
Today at 12:15
Analysis on assassinations - is there a connection between taxi violence in CT & political hits around the country?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Greg Arde - Editor & journalist at Kzn Invest
Greg Arde - Journalist at Mercury
Today at 12:18
Is the CSA in turmoil? Jacques Faul & Chris Nenzani call it quits
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Telford Vice- Cricket Writer
Telford Vice - Cricket Writer at Business Day
Today at 12:23
Masses of low level snow all over the country- Snow Report SA helps us keep track.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Richard Le Sueur, Forecaster - Snow Report SA
Today at 12:27
FIVE SENIOR FREE STATE GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS APPEAR IN COURT ON CHARGES OF CORRUPTION WORTH OVER R245 MILLION
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sipho Ngwema - NPA Spokesperson
Today at 12:27
Hildegard Fast: Taking stock of the real impact of Covid-19
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Hildegarde Fast - Head of policy and strategy at Western Cape Government
Today at 12:33
Alcohol & tobacco sales resume - South Africans rejoice
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Veronica Mokhoali
Today at 12:35
What kind of procurement info should be published to curb corruption?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Jaap de Visser
Today at 12:37
CSA IN TURMOIL AS CEO JACQUES FAUL QUITS IN WAKE OF NENZANI RESIGNATION
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Telford Vice- Cricket Writer
Today at 12:40
Alcohol sales resume - how are small independent bottle stores coping?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Leon Haynes - Owner at Observatory Liquor Store
Today at 12:41
SADC summit dodges discussing big issues in public
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Carien Du Plesis- Freelance Journalist
Today at 12:45
Investigative report reveals how a Twitter alias is corralling and orienting people’s anger towards a target.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Stuart Jones, director at The Center for Analytics and behavioral change
Today at 12:45
Air bnb is now open - how will visitors be kept safe?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lee Zama - CEO at Federated Hospitality Association of Southern Africa
Today at 12:52
#LightSARed meet with Arts and culture Ministry on how they will forward for events under Level 2.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sharif Baker- LIght SA Red Spokesperson.
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 12:56
Travel Agencies overwhelmed by booking. We speak to Travel Start to find out how they are dealing with people breaking out of cabin fever!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Stephan Ekbergh- CEO at Travel Start
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:50
Ban on alcohol sales over and International Pinot Noir Day
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Paul Cluver - Owner at Paul Cluver Wine Estate
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
'Companies still flout COVID-19 rules, more 400 prohibition notices served' Labour Department chief inspector Tibor Szana reflects on which sectors are complying with COVID-19 safety protocols. 18 August 2020 11:33 AM
'Fact that people are queuing at 4am to 5am shows we are an alcoholic state' A listener to The Clement Manyathela Show says lockdown has helped remove the urge to have a beer. 18 August 2020 11:00 AM
Update: 'Young mom who had to undergo amputation doing well and in general ward' 702 listeners have donated over R51, 000 in cash, baby clothes, food as well as nappies and she is recovering in a general ward. 18 August 2020 7:58 AM
How to protect what’s left of our ruined economy - and rebuild what's been lost The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments at Ninety One. 17 August 2020 7:26 PM
Heartbreaking legacy of the lockdown on SA’s near-dead restaurant industry South Africa’s 15 000 sit-down restaurants employ 500 000 people. Bruce Whitfield interviews Grace Harding, CEO at Ocean Basket. 17 August 2020 6:59 PM
Cigarette sale ban will leave lasting, criminal legacy – former Sars lawyer The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Telita Snyckers, author of “Dirty Tobacco: Spies, Lies and Mega-Profits". 17 August 2020 6:40 PM
I was born to a life of white privilege – Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Knowler about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 17 August 2020 8:09 PM
Sasol’s US dollar debt-mountain swells as it reports heavy losses (R91.3bn) It's been a horrendous year for Sasol. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews its CEO, Fleetwood Grobler. 17 August 2020 6:26 PM
Feel you've missed the money boat? Don't fall into the FOMO investment trap! Bruce Whitfield and personal finance expert Warren Ingram get to grips with why perhaps you shouldn't, if you didn't... 13 August 2020 8:43 PM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
Bob Mabena to be laid to rest today The icon, who passed away earlier this week, has been described as a giant in the media industry and the benchmark of radio. 15 August 2020 8:09 AM
His #BlackInMyDay comedy show is now on ... but Popps says: 'I am a shy person' Performer Mpho Modikoane says his stint as a call centre agent was not fun but "it prepares you for rejection". 14 August 2020 5:24 PM
Chris Nenzani has 22 days left and you wonder why he resigned - Telford Vice The writer says whenever the CSA outgoing chairperson was good on the transformation agenda but everything else is just a mess. 17 August 2020 1:53 PM
Pap en sous, Brad Binder 'have brought smiles to South Africans this week' Brent Lindeque, the founder of Good Things Guy, says Brad Binder has really made the country happy. 14 August 2020 2:33 PM
'The amount of support I have back home is incredible, says motorcyclist Binder Brad Binder has become the first South African to win a MotoGP premier class race. 13 August 2020 1:52 PM
[WATCH] Dad has hilarious hack to get his kids to sleep Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 August 2020 8:33 AM
[WATCH] Funny sketch explaining how 2020 went to coma patient has us talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 August 2020 8:31 AM
Adele reveals a self-help book that helped in her weight loss transformation Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 August 2020 8:38 AM
UPDATE: Gauteng COVID-19 recoveries surpass 160,000 The number of national recoveries so far is 477,671, which translates to a recovery rate of 80%. Gauteng has 161,078 recoveries. 17 August 2020 10:52 PM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
Beirut blast: 'Think of an apocalyptic movie, that is what it looks like' South African broadcaster living in Lebanon Mia Verdoorn Shamma reflects on how the country looks like after the two explosions. 7 August 2020 7:35 AM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
I was born to a life of white privilege – Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Knowler about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 17 August 2020 8:09 PM
How to protect what’s left of our ruined economy - and rebuild what's been lost The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments at Ninety One. 17 August 2020 7:26 PM
Heartbreaking legacy of the lockdown on SA’s near-dead restaurant industry South Africa’s 15 000 sit-down restaurants employ 500 000 people. Bruce Whitfield interviews Grace Harding, CEO at Ocean Basket. 17 August 2020 6:59 PM
[WATCH] Funny sketch explaining how 2020 went to coma patient has us talking

18 August 2020 8:31 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
'Whats Gone Viral'

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

Funny sketch explaining how 2020 went to coma patient has us talking

Two guys have created a funny sketch where they try to explain to someone who was in a coma how the year 2020 has been going.

Watch the funny sketch below:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:


2020-08-18 Dad explains how he gets his kids to nap

[WATCH] Dad has hilarious hack to get his kids to sleep

18 August 2020 8:33 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

adelegif

Adele reveals a self-help book that helped in her weight loss transformation

17 August 2020 8:38 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Restaurant table setting 123rf

Restaurant owner clapping back at online reviewer's criticism has us talking

17 August 2020 8:37 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

lee-colejpg

[WATCH] 'It's a journey of self-discovery, you need a lot of perseverance'

14 August 2020 4:56 PM

Lee Cole, who gained attention in 2017 for his cover of the hit ‘Akanamali’, joined Azania Mosaka for this week's 702 Unplugged.

2020-08-14 Teen pleads for help after her dog is mauled to death

[VIDEO] Teen pleads for help after miniature pinscher was mauled to death

14 August 2020 8:48 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

2020-08-14 Funny commentary goes viral

[WATCH] Venezuelan soccer commentary dubbed into recent soccer match goes viral

14 August 2020 8:47 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

screen-shot-2020-08-13-at-121147-pmpng

If I felt bad I sang a song, when I sing I feel better - Dr Rebecca Malope

13 August 2020 11:53 AM

Clement Manyathela chats to award-winning gospel artist Dr Rebecca Malope on #HangingOutwithClement.

2020-08-13 Man winning lottery in 1998 video goes viral again

Video of man beating death, winning 250k lottery in 1998 goes viral again

13 August 2020 8:54 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

2020-08-13Woman receives text message from delivery guy

Woman disgusted after receiving text from delivery guy asking if she was single

13 August 2020 8:53 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

2020-08-12 Woman uses paint roller to apply sunscreen

[WATCH] Woman using paint roller to apply sunscreen on back leaves us intrigued

12 August 2020 8:34 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

I was born to a life of white privilege – Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist

Update: 'Young mom who had to undergo amputation doing well and in general ward'

'Fact that people are queuing at 4am to 5am shows we are an alcoholic state'

'Companies still flout COVID-19 rules, more 400 prohibition notices served'

Don’t panic buy! PnP welcomes liquor and cigarette buyers

18 August 2020 11:46 AM

New Zealand PM hits back at Trump's 'patently wrong' virus claims

18 August 2020 11:33 AM

St Helena Bay community mourns death of Leo Williams (9)

18 August 2020 10:51 AM

