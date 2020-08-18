'Fact that people are queuing at 4am to 5am shows we are an alcoholic state'

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyethela 702 gradient Clement Manyethela 702 gradient
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 12:05
Gauteng residents brave the cold and queue for liquor- Voxies.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:09
Liquor stores are open; EWN Reporter on the ground takes us through the commotion.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Veronica Makhoali, EWN Reporter
Today at 12:10
Is party politics fueling Cape Town’s Taxi wars.
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nobukhosi Dlamini - Regional spokesperson at ANC
Today at 12:14
Some gyms are open! We get a reaction from the industry!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Grant Austin- FIT SA Spokesperson
Today at 12:15
Analysis on assassinations - is there a connection between taxi violence in CT & political hits around the country?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Greg Arde - Editor & journalist at Kzn Invest
Greg Arde - Journalist at Mercury
Today at 12:18
Is the CSA in turmoil? Jacques Faul & Chris Nenzani call it quits
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Telford Vice- Cricket Writer
Telford Vice - Cricket Writer at Business Day
Today at 12:23
Masses of low level snow all over the country- Snow Report SA helps us keep track.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Richard Le Sueur, Forecaster - Snow Report SA
Today at 12:27
FIVE SENIOR FREE STATE GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS APPEAR IN COURT ON CHARGES OF CORRUPTION WORTH OVER R245 MILLION
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sipho Ngwema - NPA Spokesperson
Today at 12:27
Hildegard Fast: Taking stock of the real impact of Covid-19
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Hildegarde Fast - Head of policy and strategy at Western Cape Government
Today at 12:33
Alcohol & tobacco sales resume - South Africans rejoice
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Veronica Mokhoali
Today at 12:35
What kind of procurement info should be published to curb corruption?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Jaap de Visser
Today at 12:37
CSA IN TURMOIL AS CEO JACQUES FAUL QUITS IN WAKE OF NENZANI RESIGNATION
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Telford Vice- Cricket Writer
Today at 12:40
Alcohol sales resume - how are small independent bottle stores coping?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Leon Haynes - Owner at Observatory Liquor Store
Today at 12:41
SADC summit dodges discussing big issues in public
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Carien Du Plesis- Freelance Journalist
Today at 12:45
Investigative report reveals how a Twitter alias is corralling and orienting people’s anger towards a target.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Stuart Jones, director at The Center for Analytics and behavioral change
Today at 12:45
Air bnb is now open - how will visitors be kept safe?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lee Zama - CEO at Federated Hospitality Association of Southern Africa
Today at 12:52
#LightSARed meet with Arts and culture Ministry on how they will forward for events under Level 2.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sharif Baker- LIght SA Red Spokesperson.
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 12:56
Travel Agencies overwhelmed by booking. We speak to Travel Start to find out how they are dealing with people breaking out of cabin fever!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Stephan Ekbergh- CEO at Travel Start
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:50
Ban on alcohol sales over and International Pinot Noir Day
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Paul Cluver - Owner at Paul Cluver Wine Estate
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Companies still flout COVID-19 rules, more 400 prohibition notices served' Labour Department chief inspector Tibor Szana reflects on which sectors are complying with COVID-19 safety protocols. 18 August 2020 11:33 AM
'Fact that people are queuing at 4am to 5am shows we are an alcoholic state' A listener to The Clement Manyathela Show says lockdown has helped remove the urge to have a beer. 18 August 2020 11:00 AM
Update: 'Young mom who had to undergo amputation doing well and in general ward' 702 listeners have donated over R51, 000 in cash, baby clothes, food as well as nappies and she is recovering in a general ward. 18 August 2020 7:58 AM
View all Local
How to protect what’s left of our ruined economy - and rebuild what's been lost The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments at Ninety One. 17 August 2020 7:26 PM
Heartbreaking legacy of the lockdown on SA’s near-dead restaurant industry South Africa’s 15 000 sit-down restaurants employ 500 000 people. Bruce Whitfield interviews Grace Harding, CEO at Ocean Basket. 17 August 2020 6:59 PM
Cigarette sale ban will leave lasting, criminal legacy – former Sars lawyer The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Telita Snyckers, author of “Dirty Tobacco: Spies, Lies and Mega-Profits". 17 August 2020 6:40 PM
View all Politics
I was born to a life of white privilege – Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Knowler about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 17 August 2020 8:09 PM
Sasol’s US dollar debt-mountain swells as it reports heavy losses (R91.3bn) It's been a horrendous year for Sasol. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews its CEO, Fleetwood Grobler. 17 August 2020 6:26 PM
Feel you've missed the money boat? Don't fall into the FOMO investment trap! Bruce Whitfield and personal finance expert Warren Ingram get to grips with why perhaps you shouldn't, if you didn't... 13 August 2020 8:43 PM
View all Business
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
Bob Mabena to be laid to rest today The icon, who passed away earlier this week, has been described as a giant in the media industry and the benchmark of radio. 15 August 2020 8:09 AM
His #BlackInMyDay comedy show is now on ... but Popps says: 'I am a shy person' Performer Mpho Modikoane says his stint as a call centre agent was not fun but "it prepares you for rejection". 14 August 2020 5:24 PM
View all Lifestyle
Chris Nenzani has 22 days left and you wonder why he resigned - Telford Vice The writer says whenever the CSA outgoing chairperson was good on the transformation agenda but everything else is just a mess. 17 August 2020 1:53 PM
Pap en sous, Brad Binder 'have brought smiles to South Africans this week' Brent Lindeque, the founder of Good Things Guy, says Brad Binder has really made the country happy. 14 August 2020 2:33 PM
'The amount of support I have back home is incredible, says motorcyclist Binder Brad Binder has become the first South African to win a MotoGP premier class race. 13 August 2020 1:52 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Dad has hilarious hack to get his kids to sleep Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 August 2020 8:33 AM
[WATCH] Funny sketch explaining how 2020 went to coma patient has us talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 August 2020 8:31 AM
Adele reveals a self-help book that helped in her weight loss transformation Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 August 2020 8:38 AM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: Gauteng COVID-19 recoveries surpass 160,000 The number of national recoveries so far is 477,671, which translates to a recovery rate of 80%. Gauteng has 161,078 recoveries. 17 August 2020 10:52 PM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
Beirut blast: 'Think of an apocalyptic movie, that is what it looks like' South African broadcaster living in Lebanon Mia Verdoorn Shamma reflects on how the country looks like after the two explosions. 7 August 2020 7:35 AM
View all World
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
View all Africa
I was born to a life of white privilege – Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Knowler about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 17 August 2020 8:09 PM
How to protect what’s left of our ruined economy - and rebuild what's been lost The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments at Ninety One. 17 August 2020 7:26 PM
Heartbreaking legacy of the lockdown on SA’s near-dead restaurant industry South Africa’s 15 000 sit-down restaurants employ 500 000 people. Bruce Whitfield interviews Grace Harding, CEO at Ocean Basket. 17 August 2020 6:59 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

'Fact that people are queuing at 4am to 5am shows we are an alcoholic state'

18 August 2020 11:00 AM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Tags:
Alcohol
Tobacco
alcohol abuse in sa
cigarette ban
COVID 19

A listener to The Clement Manyathela Show says lockdown has helped remove the urge to have a beer.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the country would move to level 2 of the lockdown regulations, meaning almost all restrictions will be eased and many people will be able to purchase alcohol and tobacco today.

The ban on alcohol and tobacco sales were prohibited by the government back in March to ease pressure on hospitals to focus on COVID-19 patients rather than road accidents and other trauma-related injuries.

Eyewitness News (EWN) reporter Veronica Mokhoali visited a number of alcohol outlets this morning described on The Clement Manyathela Show, how a mix of consumers woke up early this morning to visit the alcohol outlet with most of them buying in bulk in preparation of when the government decided to ban alcohol and tobacco once again.

We're seeing a mix of customers, a lot of small business owners, tavern owners and restaurant owners. Of course,most of them are doing it out of fear that the government might make a sudden U-turn again in regard of the sale of alcohol but I have also seen people stock up for cigarette sales.

Veronica Mokhoali, Reporter - EWN

This is essentially the aim of consumers here today to stock up, to bulk up and I guess to make sure there are prepared for any unforeseeable plan.

Veronica Mokhoali, Reporter - EWN

Listeners joined the conversation with many preparing themselves to go out and purchase liquor and tobacco.

It's cold today because the fridges of the bottle stores are open. We are there already we are queuing.

Thembi, Caller

At present I am about to paint my nails, so that later on when I go out to get my ciggies I can smoke them nicely and smoothly while I look at my hand with that wonderful, wonderful nail polish.

Lolo, Caller

RELATED: 'We need to adhere to regulations more aggressively,' says top health official

Many listeners explained how the lockdown has assisted them to stop drinking, with many criticising those who are queuing for alcohol and worried about the country being addicted to alcohol. They also warned people to not get too excited to the point where we go back to most of the lockdown rules being reintroduced.

The fact that people are queuing at 4am to 5am shows we are an alcoholic state, we love to drink.

Andrew, Caller

This lockdown, as much as it is so bad for my being and my life, I kind of feel like it helped me actually I know it helped me, I don’t have the urge anymore to have a beer.

Letlohonolo - Caller

Mokhoali says the alcohol outlets she has visited have been taking stringent measures when selling the alcohol and Tobacco with a certain amount of people being allowed into the store.

Listen below for the full interview ...


18 August 2020 11:00 AM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Tags:
Alcohol
Tobacco
alcohol abuse in sa
cigarette ban
COVID 19

More from Local

Covid-19 workplace safety measures 123rf

'Companies still flout COVID-19 rules, more 400 prohibition notices served'

18 August 2020 11:33 AM

Labour Department chief inspector Tibor Szana reflects on which sectors are complying with COVID-19 safety protocols.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19-hospital-healthcare-worker-nurse-ICU-ventilator-critical-care-123rf

Update: 'Young mom who had to undergo amputation doing well and in general ward'

18 August 2020 7:58 AM

702 listeners have donated over R51, 000 in cash, baby clothes, food as well as nappies and she is recovering in a general ward.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200811glendagif

UPDATE: Gauteng COVID-19 recoveries surpass 160,000

17 August 2020 10:52 PM

The number of national recoveries so far is 477,671, which translates to a recovery rate of 80%. Gauteng has 161,078 recoveries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20200425ndzonlevel4jpg

Cigarette sale ban will leave lasting, criminal legacy – former Sars lawyer

17 August 2020 6:40 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Telita Snyckers, author of “Dirty Tobacco: Spies, Lies and Mega-Profits".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20190205-witsprotest2jpg

Leadership role: Wits ranked as top university in Africa

17 August 2020 6:16 PM

Outgoing Vice-chancellor Adam Habib says it's important that our institutions have capacity to produce world-class technologies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

computer-digital-technologyjpg

UP's Junior Tukkie programme offering free online lessons in maths and science

17 August 2020 5:40 PM

The University of Pretoria lessons are open to Grade 12 pupils from all around South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

NSFAS

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme unfunds students using Sars data

17 August 2020 5:37 PM

NSFAS administrator explained that they want the procedure to be fair so if people feel misrepresented they can petition.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bheki Cele

Community frustrated as uMthwalume serial killings suspect commits suicide

17 August 2020 4:46 PM

The second suspect has been released due to to insufficient evidence connecting him to the murders.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

On-site alcohol consumption gets the nod but clubbing is still not allowed

17 August 2020 4:27 PM

EWN reporter Theto Mahlakoana has the details on Dlamini-Zuma briefing the media on the lockdown Level 2 regulations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gender based violence sexual abuse women 123rflifestyle 123rfpolitics 123rf

'This thing is torture.' Women who were forcibly sterilised tell their stories

17 August 2020 3:22 PM

Women share how hospitals forced them to sign consent forms to sterilise them while going into labour.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

I was born to a life of white privilege – Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Update: 'Young mom who had to undergo amputation doing well and in general ward'

Local

'Fact that people are queuing at 4am to 5am shows we are an alcoholic state'

Local

'Companies still flout COVID-19 rules, more 400 prohibition notices served'

Local

EWN Highlights

Don’t panic buy! PnP welcomes liquor and cigarette buyers

18 August 2020 11:46 AM

New Zealand PM hits back at Trump's 'patently wrong' virus claims

18 August 2020 11:33 AM

St Helena Bay community mourns death of Leo Williams (9)

18 August 2020 10:51 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA