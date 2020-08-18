'Fact that people are queuing at 4am to 5am shows we are an alcoholic state'
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the country would move to level 2 of the lockdown regulations, meaning almost all restrictions will be eased and many people will be able to purchase alcohol and tobacco today.
The ban on alcohol and tobacco sales were prohibited by the government back in March to ease pressure on hospitals to focus on COVID-19 patients rather than road accidents and other trauma-related injuries.
Eyewitness News (EWN) reporter Veronica Mokhoali visited a number of alcohol outlets this morning described on The Clement Manyathela Show, how a mix of consumers woke up early this morning to visit the alcohol outlet with most of them buying in bulk in preparation of when the government decided to ban alcohol and tobacco once again.
We're seeing a mix of customers, a lot of small business owners, tavern owners and restaurant owners. Of course,most of them are doing it out of fear that the government might make a sudden U-turn again in regard of the sale of alcohol but I have also seen people stock up for cigarette sales.Veronica Mokhoali, Reporter - EWN
This is essentially the aim of consumers here today to stock up, to bulk up and I guess to make sure there are prepared for any unforeseeable plan.Veronica Mokhoali, Reporter - EWN
Listeners joined the conversation with many preparing themselves to go out and purchase liquor and tobacco.
It's cold today because the fridges of the bottle stores are open. We are there already we are queuing.Thembi, Caller
At present I am about to paint my nails, so that later on when I go out to get my ciggies I can smoke them nicely and smoothly while I look at my hand with that wonderful, wonderful nail polish.Lolo, Caller
Many listeners explained how the lockdown has assisted them to stop drinking, with many criticising those who are queuing for alcohol and worried about the country being addicted to alcohol. They also warned people to not get too excited to the point where we go back to most of the lockdown rules being reintroduced.
The fact that people are queuing at 4am to 5am shows we are an alcoholic state, we love to drink.Andrew, Caller
This lockdown, as much as it is so bad for my being and my life, I kind of feel like it helped me actually I know it helped me, I don’t have the urge anymore to have a beer.Letlohonolo - Caller
Mokhoali says the alcohol outlets she has visited have been taking stringent measures when selling the alcohol and Tobacco with a certain amount of people being allowed into the store.
