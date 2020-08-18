'Companies still flout COVID-19 rules, more 400 prohibition notices served'
As of Tuesday, South Africa moves to lockdown Level 2 and with that more sectors of the economy are opening up.
Are companies adhering to COVID-19 safety protocols to ensure the safety of its employees?
The government has instructed employers to make sure that vulnerable employees are protected.
There must be safe transport of employees where necessary.
Screening and sanitizing of those entering the workplace, the cleaning of surfaces and good ventilation are amongst those protocols that companies need to adhere too.
Clement Manyathela chats to Labour Department chief inspector Tibor Szana to give more insight to the matter.
Szana says 6,000 companies have been inspected since the start of the outbreak in South Africa.
There is a large number of inspections that are being done. There are also new inspectors that are in training and we are trying to get them trained and on the ground as soon as possible so that we can increase our monitoring capabilities.Tibor Szana, Chief inspector - Labour Department
He says the department is also working on improving its monitoring capabilities by including other enforcement officers.
There is also organised labour and business organisations that are out there helping with inspections.Tibor Szana, Chief inspector - Labour Department
He adds that there are sectors that are complying with the safety protocols but however, there are those that are not complying.
Despite everything that is being done, there are companies that are still not complying. We don't hesitate to close companies down and hand over prohibition notices if they don't comply. There are over 400 prohibition notices served since the lockdown and that is a serious issue.Tibor Szana, Chief inspector - Labour Department
Listen below to the full conversation:
