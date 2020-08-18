'Companies still flout COVID-19 rules, more than 400 prohibition notices served'
As of Tuesday, South Africa moves to lockdown Level 2 and with that more sectors of the economy are opening up.
Are companies adhering to COVID-19 safety protocols to ensure the safety of its employees?
The government has instructed employers to make sure that vulnerable employees are protected.
There must be safe transport of employees where necessary.
RELATED: 'Every 2 out of 5 workplaces do comply with COVID-19 safety regulations'
Screening and sanitizing of those entering the workplace, the cleaning of surfaces and good ventilation are amongst those protocols that companies need to adhere too.
Clement Manyathela chats to Labour Department chief inspector Tibor Szana to give more insight to the matter.
Szana says 6,000 companies have been inspected since the start of the outbreak in South Africa.
There is a large number of inspections that are being done. There are also new inspectors that are in training and we are trying to get them trained and on the ground as soon as possible so that we can increase our monitoring capabilities.Tibor Szana, Chief inspector - Labour Department
He says the department is also working on improving its monitoring capabilities by including other enforcement officers.
There is also organised labour and business organisations that are out there helping with inspections.Tibor Szana, Chief inspector - Labour Department
He adds that there are sectors that are complying with the safety protocols but however, there are those that are not complying.
Despite everything that is being done, there are companies that are still not complying. We don't hesitate to close companies down and hand over prohibition notices if they don't comply. There are over 400 prohibition notices served since the lockdown and that is a serious issue.Tibor Szana, Chief inspector - Labour Department
Listen below to the full conversation:
Coalition wants Minister Zulu to redirect COVID-19 funds to save ECD jobs
C-19 People’s Coalition workstream has organised a week-long peaceful protest to save 175,000 ECD jobs that are on the line.Read More
Unemployment Insurance Fund begins to process July and August applications
The UIF will open and begin processing July and August Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme applications.Read More
Travel Start sees mad rush in bookings as inter-provincial travel is allowed
Travel Start CEO Stephan Ekbergh says this is probably a knee-jerk reaction to the cabin fever South Africans may be experiencing.Read More
How will the events industry move forward under Level 2?
Technical production and live events industry engaged with the Department of Arts and Culture as they are in financial distress.Read More
Eskom to implement Stage 2 load shedding between 4pm and 10pm
The power utility said while six generation units had returned to service, it had experienced breakdowns at other facilities.Read More
Documentary on Bell Pottinger set to premiere online at Encounters Festival
The directors say the Gupta campaign, as bad as it was, was not the worst work that Bell Pottinger did.Read More
Fitness industry excited as some gyms reopen after a long period
FIT SA spokesperson Grant Austin explains the different measures that gyms have taken to ensure that members are safe.Read More
'Fact that people are queuing at 4am to 5am shows we are an alcoholic state'
A listener to The Clement Manyathela Show says lockdown has helped remove the urge to have a beer.Read More
Update: 'Young mom who had to undergo amputation doing well and in general ward'
702 listeners have donated over R51, 000 in cash, baby clothes, food as well as nappies and she is recovering in a general ward.Read More
UPDATE: Gauteng COVID-19 recoveries surpass 160,000
The number of national recoveries so far is 477,671, which translates to a recovery rate of 80%. Gauteng has 161,078 recoveries.Read More