Documentary on Bell Pottinger set to premiere online at Encounters Festival





A new documentary that charts the rise and fall of the infamous London based PR firm Bell Pottinger is expected to premiere online at the Encounters South African International Documentary Festival on Thursday.

Bell Pottinger - founded in part by Lord Tim Bell in 1987 - is well known by South Africans because of the work it carried out for the Gupta family and was accused of setting off racial tensions through a campaign built on Twitter bots, hate-filled websites and speeches.

Clement Manyathela spoke to Daily Maverick journalist Richard Poplak and journalist Diana Neille who directed the film Influence.

Poplak says the most controversial component of the film is the details around the firm's work with former president FW De Klerk and the National Party just before the 1994 elections.

What Lord Bell did is he came down to South Africa and helped formulate a coherent plan for the National Party and what is so interesting and instructive about the role he played is that so many of us think of the '94 election in terms of the 'miracle election'. The narrative is such that it was a miracle that the ANC won and we transitioned into democracy. Richard Poplak, Daily Maverick Journalist

For us when you actually start picking away at this election, the miracle is that the National Party won as large a proportion of the vote as they did - over 20 percent - enough to effectively have the veto part in the constitution-making process. So for us the miracle was not that the ANC won, it's that the National Party, aided and abetted by Lord Tim Bell, were able to grasp so large a portion of the electoral victory at the time. Richard Poplak, Daily Maverick Journalist

Another one of the miracles that Diana and I would identify from that period is the fact that actually the election wasn't as straight as most people believe it to be and, frankly, no elections are as straight as most of us would like to think because we are flushing money into the system all of the time and there are all of these consultants around trying to take a piece of the pie and that's what Bell was brilliant at as well. Richard Poplak, Daily Maverick Journalist

Neille describes what she believes is one of the most shocking parts of their research.

One of the most shocking parts of our research for the film was realising just how much of an experiment, if you will, the South African election was in terms of understating how fledgling democracies work, where their vulnerabilities are and the fact that there is a massive opportunity. Diana Neille, Journalist

If you can endear yourself to the incoming party by helping them win an election with a very successful campaign, now suddenly you have keys to the kingdom. Diana Neille, Journalist

Poplak says in their engagement with Bell throughout the film, they prodded him on his moral responsibilities.

What is so astonishing is that we met him towards the end of his life. We sat down with him for 25 hours and there was never a time, not once, where it felt that he was grappling with the moral effects of the work that he did. Richard Poplak, Daily Maverick Journalist

The Gupta campaign, as bad as it was, was not the worst work that Bell Pottinger did in his geopolitical division. Richard Poplak, Daily Maverick Journalist

WATCH: Influence official trailer

Poplak explains the message that they would like to send out with the documentary.

What's so interesting about the Bell Pottinger demise, is the fact that we used their weapons of war - Twitter, social media, communications - we used those weapons of war against them and we won. That is an extraordinary thing, not only to teach South Africans that we do have agency and we do have power but to teach other people around the world the same thing. Richard Poplak, Daily Maverick Journalist

Click on the link below to hear more....