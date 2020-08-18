How will the events industry move forward under Level 2?





The technical production and live events industry on 5 August 2020 created a campaign called #LightSAred where they lit more than 500 landmarks and buildings across South Africa red with the aim of eliciting a response from the government to assist the industry, which is in severe financial distress following five months of lockdown with no assistance.

Spokesperson for the #LightSAred campaign Sharif Baker explained to Mandy Weiner that technical production and live events industry engaged with the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture director-general Vusumuzi Mkhize in which they discussed a stimulus packages for the employees of the industry and when will the events industry kick start the economy.

When it comes to the economy it's still a distant future and a long drawn-out discussion which we are planning to have this week. Sharif Baker,Spokesperson- #LightSAred

Baker says they will be meeting with the Sports, Arts and Culture Department this week to figure out a way forward for the industry.

Listen below for the full interview ...