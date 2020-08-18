Fitness industry excited as some gyms reopen after a long period
After a long wait, fitness bunnies can finally go back to the gym.
On Saturday, President Cyril Ramaphosa moved the whole country to lockdown Level 2.
The countries biggest gyms Virgin Active and Planet Fitness have however, not opened just yet.
The two say they need a five day approval plan that needs to be approved by the government.
Speaking to Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report, FIT SA spokesperson Grant Austin says the organisation is very excited that gyms have finally been given the go ahead to reopen.
We are excited, the members are coming back in and we know that we can keep them safe. There are great protocols in place and many gyms have adopted those protocols and developed those protocols.Grant Austin, Spokesperson - FIT SA
He says all gym staff are well versed in sanitising and hygiene, members will be required to wear masks.
A lot of equipment has been moved apart to maintain social distancing. Things like saunas and steam rooms will be out of order.Grant Austin, Spokesperson - FIT SA
Listen below to the full conversation:
