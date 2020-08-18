Travel Start sees mad rush in bookings as inter-provincial travel is allowed





Travel Start says it has seen a mad rush in bookings as South Africans look forward to travelling under lockdown Level 2.

Inter-provincial travel is now allowed, which means citizens can travel between provinces.

Travel Start CEO Stephan Ekbergh says the rush is probably a knee-jerk reaction to the cabin fever South Africans have been experiencing.

We have seen a complete mad rush here, our bookings have basically doubled. Even on the accommodation side, at least for now, some of the domestic bookings are actually on par to what they were a year ago. Stephen Ekbergh, CEO - Travel Start

Ekbergh says it is very cheap to travel domestically right now as flights are very affordable. He says, however, nothing has changed in terms of accommodation.

Flights are ridiculously cheap right now. On the accommodation side actually it hasn't changed a whole lot compared to what it was before. Stephen Ekbergh, CEO - Travel Start

You see what we see right now is probably a knee-jerk reaction to this cabin fever you were talking about but I think overtime I expect bookings to come down and then come back up for Christmas again. Stephen Ekbergh, CEO - Travel Start

Click on the link below to hear more...