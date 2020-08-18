Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 17:20
Did the tobacco ban break the monopoly held by BATSA and others in the tobacco trade?
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Johann Van Loggerenberg - For SARS Executive and Author of Tobacco Wars
Today at 18:09
Inter-provencial travelling is now permitted in SA. Will the sector be resuscitated?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa - CEO at Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA)
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
The complicated logistics behind a liquor retailer
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jason McEvoy - COO at Norman Goodfellows
Today at 18:50
Ban on alcohol sales over and International Pinot Noir Day
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Paul Cluver - Owner at Paul Cluver Wine Estate
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
No Items to show
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Travel Start sees mad rush in bookings as inter-provincial travel is allowed

18 August 2020 1:36 PM
by Neo Koza
Tags:
Travel
inter provincial travel

Travel Start CEO Stephan Ekbergh says this is probably a knee-jerk reaction to the cabin fever South Africans may be experiencing.

Travel Start says it has seen a mad rush in bookings as South Africans look forward to travelling under lockdown Level 2.

Inter-provincial travel is now allowed, which means citizens can travel between provinces.

Travel Start CEO Stephan Ekbergh says the rush is probably a knee-jerk reaction to the cabin fever South Africans have been experiencing.

We have seen a complete mad rush here, our bookings have basically doubled. Even on the accommodation side, at least for now, some of the domestic bookings are actually on par to what they were a year ago.

Stephen Ekbergh, CEO - Travel Start

Ekbergh says it is very cheap to travel domestically right now as flights are very affordable. He says, however, nothing has changed in terms of accommodation.

Flights are ridiculously cheap right now. On the accommodation side actually it hasn't changed a whole lot compared to what it was before.

Stephen Ekbergh, CEO - Travel Start

You see what we see right now is probably a knee-jerk reaction to this cabin fever you were talking about but I think overtime I expect bookings to come down and then come back up for Christmas again.

Stephen Ekbergh, CEO - Travel Start

Click on the link below to hear more...


