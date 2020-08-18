Stage 2 load shedding to start at 9am on Wednesday

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
Effective PPE's and hand sanitisers
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Quinton Richards
Today at 10:20
Public Libraries
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Ronel Viljoen
Today at 10:45
The gap between public and private schools,
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Latest tech news- what south africans think about the plan to let networks build 5g towers on their property
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Today at 19:08
SKYPE Business Unusual
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKY{E: consumer corner
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Latest Local
Coalition wants Minister Zulu to redirect COVID-19 funds to save ECD jobs C-19 People’s Coalition workstream has organised a week-long peaceful protest to save 175,000 ECD jobs that are on the line. 18 August 2020 4:26 PM
Unemployment Insurance Fund begins to process July and August applications The UIF will open and begin processing July and August Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme applications. 18 August 2020 3:09 PM
Travel Start sees mad rush in bookings as inter-provincial travel is allowed Travel Start CEO Stephan Ekbergh says this is probably a knee-jerk reaction to the cabin fever South Africans may be experiencing. 18 August 2020 1:36 PM
View all Local
Nokuthula Simelane: Will the family ever know what happened to her? #UnResolved investigates the disappearance of Umkhonto we Sizwe operative Nokuthula Simelane, who was abducted 35 years ago. 18 August 2020 2:50 PM
How to protect what’s left of our ruined economy - and rebuild what's been lost The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments at Ninety One. 17 August 2020 7:26 PM
Heartbreaking legacy of the lockdown on SA’s near-dead restaurant industry South Africa’s 15 000 sit-down restaurants employ 500 000 people. Bruce Whitfield interviews Grace Harding, CEO at Ocean Basket. 17 August 2020 6:59 PM
View all Politics
As much as we try to stimulate domestic tourism, we need those foreign tourists! Bruce Whitfield speaks to Lee-Anne Bac (BDO tourism director) and Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa (CEO, Tourism Business Council of SA). 18 August 2020 6:47 PM
I was born to a life of white privilege – Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Knowler about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 17 August 2020 8:09 PM
Cigarette sale ban will leave lasting, criminal legacy – former Sars lawyer The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Telita Snyckers, author of “Dirty Tobacco: Spies, Lies and Mega-Profits". 17 August 2020 6:40 PM
View all Business
'Comment on behaviour and not the character to deal with toxic work colleagues' Talent strategist and executive coach Anja van Beek shares some advice on how to deal with toxic co-workers. 18 August 2020 4:06 PM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
Bob Mabena to be laid to rest today The icon, who passed away earlier this week, has been described as a giant in the media industry and the benchmark of radio. 15 August 2020 8:09 AM
View all Lifestyle
Chris Nenzani has 22 days left and you wonder why he resigned - Telford Vice The writer says whenever the CSA outgoing chairperson was good on the transformation agenda but everything else is just a mess. 17 August 2020 1:53 PM
Pap en sous, Brad Binder 'have brought smiles to South Africans this week' Brent Lindeque, the founder of Good Things Guy, says Brad Binder has really made the country happy. 14 August 2020 2:33 PM
'The amount of support I have back home is incredible, says motorcyclist Binder Brad Binder has become the first South African to win a MotoGP premier class race. 13 August 2020 1:52 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Dad has hilarious hack to get his kids to sleep Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 August 2020 8:33 AM
[WATCH] Funny sketch explaining how 2020 went to coma patient has us talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 August 2020 8:31 AM
Adele reveals a self-help book that helped in her weight loss transformation Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 August 2020 8:38 AM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: SA's COVID-19 recoveries reach 82% The number of national recoveries so far is 485,468, which translates to a recovery rate of 82%. Gauteng has 166,143 recoveries. 18 August 2020 11:11 PM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
Beirut blast: 'Think of an apocalyptic movie, that is what it looks like' South African broadcaster living in Lebanon Mia Verdoorn Shamma reflects on how the country looks like after the two explosions. 7 August 2020 7:35 AM
View all World
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
View all Africa
PEP changes its logo after more than 50 years in SA Why has one of South Africa's most well-known retailers made a radical change? Andy Rice weighs in on The Money Show. 18 August 2020 7:44 PM
I was born to a life of white privilege – Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Knowler about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 17 August 2020 8:09 PM
How to protect what’s left of our ruined economy - and rebuild what's been lost The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments at Ninety One. 17 August 2020 7:26 PM
View all Opinion
Stage 2 load shedding to start at 9am on Wednesday

18 August 2020 11:14 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
#EskomLoadShedding

The power utility said while six generation units had returned to service, it had experienced breakdowns at other facilities.

Eskom warned on Tuesday that it will implement Stage 2 load shedding as the power system remains severely constrained.

The power utility said in a statement that while six generation units had returned to service yesterday, it had experienced breakdowns at other facilities. “Any further deterioration in the generation performance may therefore necessitate the implementation of load shedding at short notice.”


18 August 2020 11:14 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
#EskomLoadShedding

More from Local

COVID-19 virus coronavirus outbreak blood sample test tube 123rfpolitics 123rf

UPDATE: SA's COVID-19 recoveries reach 82%

18 August 2020 11:11 PM

The number of national recoveries so far is 485,468, which translates to a recovery rate of 82%. Gauteng has 166,143 recoveries.

Gavel of judge in law court legal 123rflegal 123rf

Efficiency of the Constitutional Court is declining - GroundUp

18 August 2020 6:13 PM

The news agency has run a report analysing the duration it takes for cases to be concluded in the apex court.

Democracy constitution hands south african flag 123rf

Fake Twitter account 'uses #PutSouthAfricaFirst to spread xenophobic attacks'

18 August 2020 6:06 PM

A centre accuses ulerato_pillay accused of tweeting and retweeting xenophobic content on a massive scale.

200714-lindiwe-zulu-edjpg

Coalition wants Minister Zulu to redirect COVID-19 funds to save ECD jobs

18 August 2020 4:26 PM

C-19 People’s Coalition workstream has organised a week-long peaceful protest to save 175,000 ECD jobs that are on the line.

UIF

Unemployment Insurance Fund begins to process July and August applications

18 August 2020 3:09 PM

The UIF will open and begin processing July and August Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme applications.

man-suitcase-travel-tourism-hotel-bed-room-accommodation-stay-getaway-123rf

Travel Start sees mad rush in bookings as inter-provincial travel is allowed

18 August 2020 1:36 PM

Travel Start CEO Stephan Ekbergh says this is probably a knee-jerk reaction to the cabin fever South Africans may be experiencing.

200325 Mthethwa

How will the events industry move forward under Level 2?

18 August 2020 1:33 PM

Technical production and live events industry engaged with the Department of Arts and Culture as they are in financial distress.

bell-pottingerjpg

Documentary on Bell Pottinger set to premiere online at Encounters Festival

18 August 2020 1:09 PM

The directors say the Gupta campaign, as bad as it was, was not the worst work that Bell Pottinger did.

Surgical mask sanitiser gym fitness dumbell 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Fitness industry excited as some gyms reopen after a long period

18 August 2020 12:59 PM

FIT SA spokesperson Grant Austin explains the different measures that gyms have taken to ensure that members are safe.

Covid-19 workplace safety measures 123rf

'Companies still flout COVID-19 rules, more than 400 prohibition notices served'

18 August 2020 12:05 PM

Labour Department chief inspector Tibor Szana reflects on which sectors are complying with COVID-19 safety protocols.

EWN Highlights

Abbas says Palestinians not worried about 'nonsense' Israel-UAE deal

18 August 2020 9:16 PM

EU leaders urge Putin to push for talks in Belarus over disputed vote

18 August 2020 8:52 PM

Trump lashes out at Michelle Obama after convention takedown

18 August 2020 7:44 PM

