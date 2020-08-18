Stage 2 load shedding to start at 9am on Wednesday
Eskom warned on Tuesday that it will implement Stage 2 load shedding as the power system remains severely constrained.
The power utility said in a statement that while six generation units had returned to service yesterday, it had experienced breakdowns at other facilities. “Any further deterioration in the generation performance may therefore necessitate the implementation of load shedding at short notice.”
#POWERALERT 2— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) August 18, 2020
Eskom to implement Stage 2 loadshedding from 16:00 until 22:00 as power system is severely
constrained; Stage 2 will again be implemented from 09:00 until 22:00 tomorrow pic.twitter.com/Dl6Aodbghe
