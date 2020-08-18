Unemployment Insurance Fund begins to process July and August applications





Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) have begin processing July and August Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme applications from Monday 17 August 2020.

The application process remains the same for the extension period and all claims must be lodged via the online portal here.

Unemployment Insurance Fund commissioner Teboho Maruping says there have paid out R40.3 billion to nine million people in total thus far.

He says applications for both July and August are available and they prefer the employers apply on behalf of the employees as this makes the processes easier.

We still prefer that employers apply on behalf of the employers, it makes it easier for us and reduces the burden of administration and having to confirm a number of things. Teboho Maruping, Commissioner - Unemployment Insurance Fund

He explained that most of the time the backlog people are experiencing is due to outstanding information in the application forms submitted by the employers, whether it being an incorrect ID number, a certain number of people not being declared on the form and the average salary for that period is not placed, among other things.

If it was a backlog in my world it would mean you submitted everything is complete there’s nothing missing and I have not processed it and I don’t have that kind of a backlog in my work space. Teboho Maruping, Commissioner - Unemployment Insurance Fund

Listeners called in to stress that they have not received a cent from UIF, with some employers saying they have been receiving incomplete payments.

Maruping advised many to check their status on the UIF portal which will provide them information on what is missing or how far is the process, he also offered to assist many employers were receiving inconsistent payments.

He says they are still in discussions with the board to see if they will be able to extend the funds to businesses and workers through the COVID-19 temporary relief scheme right through September.

