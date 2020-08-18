Unemployment Insurance Fund begins to process July and August applications
Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) have begin processing July and August Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme applications from Monday 17 August 2020.
The application process remains the same for the extension period and all claims must be lodged via the online portal here.
Unemployment Insurance Fund commissioner Teboho Maruping says there have paid out R40.3 billion to nine million people in total thus far.
He says applications for both July and August are available and they prefer the employers apply on behalf of the employees as this makes the processes easier.
We still prefer that employers apply on behalf of the employers, it makes it easier for us and reduces the burden of administration and having to confirm a number of things.Teboho Maruping, Commissioner - Unemployment Insurance Fund
He explained that most of the time the backlog people are experiencing is due to outstanding information in the application forms submitted by the employers, whether it being an incorrect ID number, a certain number of people not being declared on the form and the average salary for that period is not placed, among other things.
If it was a backlog in my world it would mean you submitted everything is complete there’s nothing missing and I have not processed it and I don’t have that kind of a backlog in my work space.Teboho Maruping, Commissioner - Unemployment Insurance Fund
Listeners called in to stress that they have not received a cent from UIF, with some employers saying they have been receiving incomplete payments.
Maruping advised many to check their status on the UIF portal which will provide them information on what is missing or how far is the process, he also offered to assist many employers were receiving inconsistent payments.
He says they are still in discussions with the board to see if they will be able to extend the funds to businesses and workers through the COVID-19 temporary relief scheme right through September.
Listen below for the full interview ...
Coalition wants Minister Zulu to redirect COVID-19 funds to save ECD jobs
C-19 People’s Coalition workstream has organised a week-long peaceful protest to save 175,000 ECD jobs that are on the line.Read More
Travel Start sees mad rush in bookings as inter-provincial travel is allowed
Travel Start CEO Stephan Ekbergh says this is probably a knee-jerk reaction to the cabin fever South Africans may be experiencing.Read More
How will the events industry move forward under Level 2?
Technical production and live events industry engaged with the Department of Arts and Culture as they are in financial distress.Read More
Eskom to implement Stage 2 load shedding between 4pm and 10pm
The power utility said while six generation units had returned to service, it had experienced breakdowns at other facilities.Read More
Documentary on Bell Pottinger set to premiere online at Encounters Festival
The directors say the Gupta campaign, as bad as it was, was not the worst work that Bell Pottinger did.Read More
Fitness industry excited as some gyms reopen after a long period
FIT SA spokesperson Grant Austin explains the different measures that gyms have taken to ensure that members are safe.Read More
'Companies still flout COVID-19 rules, more than 400 prohibition notices served'
Labour Department chief inspector Tibor Szana reflects on which sectors are complying with COVID-19 safety protocols.Read More
'Fact that people are queuing at 4am to 5am shows we are an alcoholic state'
A listener to The Clement Manyathela Show says lockdown has helped remove the urge to have a beer.Read More
Update: 'Young mom who had to undergo amputation doing well and in general ward'
702 listeners have donated over R51, 000 in cash, baby clothes, food as well as nappies and she is recovering in a general ward.Read More
UPDATE: Gauteng COVID-19 recoveries surpass 160,000
The number of national recoveries so far is 477,671, which translates to a recovery rate of 80%. Gauteng has 161,078 recoveries.Read More