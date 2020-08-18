'Comment on behaviour and not the character to deal with toxic work colleagues'
Have you found yourself having to deal with co-workers who create a negative and highly stressful work environment?
Talent strategist and executive coach Anja van Beek has shared some advice on how to deal with toxic people in the workplace.
It starts with establishing boundaries - be very conscious and almost proactive about that.Anja van Beek, Talent strategist and executive coach
Let's say it's a toxic employee and they are always complaining and always talking bad about the manager or the situation - there is that balance between 'I am listening, I have a sympathetic ear' and getting sucked into that negative emotional spiral.Anja van Beek, Talent strategist and executive coach
I think it's critical for you then to perhaps even highlight the pattern to say 'You know what, with the last three interactions that we had, each and every time you badmouthed other colleagues' and be very factual. It's critical for us - when you give feedback, to comment on the behaviour and not the individual or their character.Anja van Beek, Talent strategist and executive coach
When I am factual and specific about your behaviour, that opens up the door for us to have a further conversation around that.Anja van Beek, Talent strategist and executive coach
