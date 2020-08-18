Coalition wants Minister Zulu to redirect COVID-19 funds to save ECD jobs
The C-19 People’s Coalition’s early childhood development (ECD) workstream has organised a week-long peaceful protest to try and get Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu to redirects funds that amount R1.3 billion from the COVID-19 economic stimulus package in the creation of over 36,000 youth jobs, to conduct compliance at ECD centres.
Gauteng spokesperson for C-19 People’s Coalition’s ECD workstream Jennifer McQuillan argued that the R1.3 billion would help sustain 175,000 ECD jobs that are on the line.
The sector needs the funds themselves we have received nothing as a sector and you’ve got so many ECD centres that have closed down throughout the countryJennifer McQuillan, Gauteng spokesperson - C-19 People’s Coalition ECD workstream
McQuillan argued that they have written letters to the minister of social development and have been ignored and many ECD center have not even received stimulus packages since the lockdown started.
Other sectors have been ignored and the ECD sector is one f them sadly and its really sad because we dealing with our children.Jennifer McQuillan, Gauteng spokesperson- C-19 People’s Coalition’s ECD Work Stream
McQuillan says there have received 10 000 signatories in their petition in a plea to save the ECD sectors thus far and they plan on doing a peaceful protests which many can join via online, which had started on the 17 August 2020 and will end on the 21 August 2020.
Listen below for the full interview ...
