Fake Twitter account 'uses #PutSouthAfricaFirst to spread xenophobic attacks'





An anonymous Twitter account by the name of ulerato_pillay has been accused of disseminating dangerous comment to sow xenophobic discord using the hashtag #PutSouthAfricaFirst. The account is believed to have been created on 27 April 2020 during the lockdown process.The Centre for Analytics and Behavioural Change director Stuart Jones explained on Afternoon Drive that ulerato_pillay has become the centre of the network with 80 verifiable accounts that have been tweeting and retweeting xenophobic content on a massive scale.

We have identified over 3,000 associated account that has been involved in what is dearly an organised xenophobic network. Stuart Jones Director - Centre for Analytics and Behavioural Change

RELATED: African countries issue travel warnings over xenophobic violence in SA

Jones says he is surprised to find how coordinated and manipulated the narrative on the account is formed and the number of people who have participated in overtly anti-immigrant and xenophobic conversations.

He says Twitter users can conscientise themselves against discriminatory conduct on social media by reading articles and having conversation to understand what need to be done to stop this kind of behaviour.

A common sense of humanity is what should prevail. Stuart Jones Director - Centre for Analytics and Behavioural Change

Listen below for the full interview ...