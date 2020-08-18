Relative calm at booze outlets due to illegal lockdown sales and less ready cash
As South Africa's drinkers celebrated the (second) return of alcohol sales under Level 2 regulations on Tuesday, they were fairly disciplined about getting hold of their legal tipple.
The Money Show finds out how one major liquor retailer coped with demand and why it wasn't as overwhelming as the last time sales were allowed, in June.
Although the lifting of the ban is great news, the announcement was a little short-notice again says Jason McEvoy, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Norman Goodfellows.
We are still waiting for stock to arrive from suppliers so it is a logistical nightmare, but I think this time around everyone was a little bit more prepared.Jason McEvoy, COO - Norman Goodfellows
It was much busier than normal, but we weren't running queues into the store like the first lockdown.Jason McEvoy, COO - Norman Goodfellows
When the first lockdown lifted it was absolute chaos and it was almost impossible to get stock from very large suppliers because the whole supply chain had broken down.Jason McEvoy, COO - Norman Goodfellows
Does the more disciplined booze buying this time round indicate that people were less desperate thanks to their increasing experience with accessing illegal liquor?
During the first lockdown I think there was limited bootlegging... this lockdown I think there has been prolific bootlegging... For restaurants and small bottle store owners [it was a choice between] 'either my business closes or I sell some... and if I get caught I close and if I don't get caught at least I'm a little bit ahead of the game'.Jason McEvoy, COO - Norman Goodfellows
I think in desperate times desperate people do desperate things.Jason McEvoy, COO - Norman Goodfellows
The fact that today's demand was lower than previous times was certainly indicates two things - one is that people didn't have nothing at home and two is that... there's less money availabe to spend.Jason McEvoy, COO - Norman Goodfellows
Listen to the interview in the audio below:
