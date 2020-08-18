As much as we try to stimulate domestic tourism, we need those foreign tourists!
Is the unbanning of inter-provincial travel under eased Level 2 travel regulations just in time to salvage a battered hospitality industry, or a case of too little too late?
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee-Anne Bac (Director for Tourism and Travel at BDO) and Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa, CEO of the Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA).
RELATED: Here's why now could be a great time to secure a great deal on a weekend break
They emphasize that while the relaxation of Level 2 restrictions offers an opportunity to develop domestic tourism, it's foreign visitors that ultimately bring in the big bucks.
We really need the borders to open before we can really start to get back some sort of normalcy within our travel and tourism sector.Lee-Anne Bac, Director for Tourism and Travel - BDO
When you look at the restaurant side, sure we're opening up the restaurants and we can sell liquor which is where they start to make some of their profit... but last year foreign tourists spent double the amount at our restaurants [compared to local tourists].Lee-Anne Bac, Director for Tourism and Travel - BDO
The resumption of inter-provincial travel and alcohol sales brings some hope to a battered industry agrees TBCSA's Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa, but the reality is, it's going to be a tough road ahead.
I don't think that we're going to recover anytime soon. We still have to build trust; we still need to get the demand off the ground...Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa, CEO - Tourism Business Council of South Africa
Our work now begins in terms of making sure that trust is instilled within the properties, is instilled within the value chain and the protocols we put in place are being practised fully to make sure we don't have a situation where we open and close, open and close, as we've seen in many European countries.Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa, CEO - Tourism Business Council of South Africa
We need to get conferencing to go up, we need to get international inbounds coming, otherwise... the jobs that have been lost and those that are on the line are potentially going to be lost forever.Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa, CEO - Tourism Business Council of South Africa
Listen to the discussion on The Money Show:
More from Business
PEP 'contemporises' its logo, but do you like it?
Why has one of SA's most well-known retailers made a radical change? Andy Rice weighs in on The Money Show.Read More
Relative calm at booze outlets due to illegal lockdown sales and less ready cash
As Level 2 of lockdown kicked in there weren't repeats of the alcohol-buying frenzy during the last lifting of the ban.Read More
I was born to a life of white privilege – Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Knowler about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
How to protect what’s left of our ruined economy - and rebuild what's been lost
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments at Ninety One.Read More
Heartbreaking legacy of the lockdown on SA’s near-dead restaurant industry
South Africa’s 15 000 sit-down restaurants employ 500 000 people. Bruce Whitfield interviews Grace Harding, CEO at Ocean Basket.Read More
Cigarette sale ban will leave lasting, criminal legacy – former Sars lawyer
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Telita Snyckers, author of “Dirty Tobacco: Spies, Lies and Mega-Profits".Read More
Sasol’s US dollar debt-mountain swells as it reports heavy losses (R91.3bn)
It's been a horrendous year for Sasol. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews its CEO, Fleetwood Grobler.Read More
Feel you've missed the money boat? Don't fall into the FOMO investment trap!
Bruce Whitfield and personal finance expert Warren Ingram get to grips with why perhaps you shouldn't, if you didn't...Read More
Keen to buy a Cape Town landmark? Virtual ownership is yours with a new game
If you can't afford to buy a property, no matter. 'Landlord GO' allows you to become a tycoon in the Mother City, or elsewhere.Read More
Booze ban's effect on women in the industry needs more attention - Gin pioneer
Inverroche Distillery spearheaded a 'gin revolution' in SA. Lorna Scott details the wide-reaching effects of the alcohol ban.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Relative calm at booze outlets due to illegal lockdown sales and less ready cash
As Level 2 of lockdown kicked in there weren't repeats of the alcohol-buying frenzy during the last lifting of the ban.Read More
'Comment on behaviour and not the character to deal with toxic work colleagues'
Talent strategist and executive coach Anja van Beek shares some advice on how to deal with toxic co-workers.Read More
I was born to a life of white privilege – Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Knowler about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align
This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people.Read More
Heartbreaking legacy of the lockdown on SA’s near-dead restaurant industry
South Africa’s 15 000 sit-down restaurants employ 500 000 people. Bruce Whitfield interviews Grace Harding, CEO at Ocean Basket.Read More
Bob Mabena to be laid to rest today
The icon, who passed away earlier this week, has been described as a giant in the media industry and the benchmark of radio.Read More
His #BlackInMyDay comedy show is now on ... but Popps says: 'I am a shy person'
Performer Mpho Modikoane says his stint as a call centre agent was not fun but "it prepares you for rejection".Read More
Feel you've missed the money boat? Don't fall into the FOMO investment trap!
Bruce Whitfield and personal finance expert Warren Ingram get to grips with why perhaps you shouldn't, if you didn't...Read More
Keen to buy a Cape Town landmark? Virtual ownership is yours with a new game
If you can't afford to buy a property, no matter. 'Landlord GO' allows you to become a tycoon in the Mother City, or elsewhere.Read More
702 bids farewell to Joanne Joseph
Station Manager Thabisile Mbete says Joanne has contributed to, and shaped, important social and political narratives in SARead More