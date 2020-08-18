Streaming issues? Report here
As much as we try to stimulate domestic tourism, we need those foreign tourists!

18 August 2020 6:47 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Lee-Anne Bac (BDO tourism director) and Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa (CEO, Tourism Business Council of SA).

Is the unbanning of inter-provincial travel under eased Level 2 travel regulations just in time to salvage a battered hospitality industry, or a case of too little too late?

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee-Anne Bac (Director for Tourism and Travel at BDO) and Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa, CEO of the Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA).

RELATED: Here's why now could be a great time to secure a great deal on a weekend break

They emphasize that while the relaxation of Level 2 restrictions offers an opportunity to develop domestic tourism, it's foreign visitors that ultimately bring in the big bucks.

We really need the borders to open before we can really start to get back some sort of normalcy within our travel and tourism sector.

Lee-Anne Bac, Director for Tourism and Travel - BDO

When you look at the restaurant side, sure we're opening up the restaurants and we can sell liquor which is where they start to make some of their profit... but last year foreign tourists spent double the amount at our restaurants [compared to local tourists].

Lee-Anne Bac, Director for Tourism and Travel - BDO

The resumption of inter-provincial travel and alcohol sales brings some hope to a battered industry agrees TBCSA's Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa, but the reality is, it's going to be a tough road ahead.

I don't think that we're going to recover anytime soon. We still have to build trust; we still need to get the demand off the ground...

Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa, CEO - Tourism Business Council of South Africa

Our work now begins in terms of making sure that trust is instilled within the properties, is instilled within the value chain and the protocols we put in place are being practised fully to make sure we don't have a situation where we open and close, open and close, as we've seen in many European countries.

Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa, CEO - Tourism Business Council of South Africa

We need to get conferencing to go up, we need to get international inbounds coming, otherwise... the jobs that have been lost and those that are on the line are potentially going to be lost forever.

Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa, CEO - Tourism Business Council of South Africa

