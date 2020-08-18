PEP 'contemporises' its logo, but do you like it?

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 22:05
"Economics for teenagers"
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
John Hofmeyr - Aspiring writer
Today at 22:30
Grid
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Nick Oosthuizen - Managing Director at Inframid
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Efficiency of the Constitutional Court is declining - GroundUp The news agency has run a report analysing the duration it takes for cases to be concluded in the apex court. 18 August 2020 6:13 PM
Fake Twitter account 'uses #PutSouthAfricaFirst to spread xenophobic attacks' A centre accuses ulerato_pillay accused of tweeting and retweeting xenophobic content on a massive scale. 18 August 2020 6:06 PM
Coalition wants Minister Zulu to redirect COVID-19 funds to save ECD jobs C-19 People’s Coalition workstream has organised a week-long peaceful protest to save 175,000 ECD jobs that are on the line. 18 August 2020 4:26 PM
View all Local
Nokuthula Simelane: Will the family ever know what happened to her? #UnResolved investigates the disappearance of Umkhonto we Sizwe operative Nokuthula Simelane, who was abducted 35 years ago. 18 August 2020 2:50 PM
How to protect what’s left of our ruined economy - and rebuild what's been lost The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments at Ninety One. 17 August 2020 7:26 PM
Heartbreaking legacy of the lockdown on SA’s near-dead restaurant industry South Africa’s 15 000 sit-down restaurants employ 500 000 people. Bruce Whitfield interviews Grace Harding, CEO at Ocean Basket. 17 August 2020 6:59 PM
View all Politics
PEP 'contemporises' its logo, but do you like it? Why has one of SA's most well-known retailers made a radical change? Andy Rice weighs in on The Money Show. 18 August 2020 7:44 PM
Relative calm at booze outlets due to illegal lockdown sales and less ready cash As Level 2 of lockdown kicked in there weren't repeats of the alcohol-buying frenzy during the last lifting of the ban. 18 August 2020 7:21 PM
As much as we try to stimulate domestic tourism, we need those foreign tourists! Bruce Whitfield speaks to Lee-Anne Bac (BDO tourism director) and Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa (CEO, Tourism Business Council of SA). 18 August 2020 6:47 PM
View all Business
'Comment on behaviour and not the character to deal with toxic work colleagues' Talent strategist and executive coach Anja van Beek shares some advice on how to deal with toxic co-workers. 18 August 2020 4:06 PM
I was born to a life of white privilege – Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Knowler about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 17 August 2020 8:09 PM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
View all Lifestyle
Chris Nenzani has 22 days left and you wonder why he resigned - Telford Vice The writer says whenever the CSA outgoing chairperson was good on the transformation agenda but everything else is just a mess. 17 August 2020 1:53 PM
Pap en sous, Brad Binder 'have brought smiles to South Africans this week' Brent Lindeque, the founder of Good Things Guy, says Brad Binder has really made the country happy. 14 August 2020 2:33 PM
'The amount of support I have back home is incredible, says motorcyclist Binder Brad Binder has become the first South African to win a MotoGP premier class race. 13 August 2020 1:52 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Dad has hilarious hack to get his kids to sleep Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 August 2020 8:33 AM
[WATCH] Funny sketch explaining how 2020 went to coma patient has us talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 August 2020 8:31 AM
Adele reveals a self-help book that helped in her weight loss transformation Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 August 2020 8:38 AM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: Gauteng COVID-19 recoveries surpass 160,000 The number of national recoveries so far is 477,671, which translates to a recovery rate of 80%. Gauteng has 161,078 recoveries. 17 August 2020 10:52 PM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
Beirut blast: 'Think of an apocalyptic movie, that is what it looks like' South African broadcaster living in Lebanon Mia Verdoorn Shamma reflects on how the country looks like after the two explosions. 7 August 2020 7:35 AM
View all World
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
View all Africa
PEP 'contemporises' its logo, but do you like it? Why has one of SA's most well-known retailers made a radical change? Andy Rice weighs in on The Money Show. 18 August 2020 7:44 PM
I was born to a life of white privilege – Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Knowler about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 17 August 2020 8:09 PM
How to protect what’s left of our ruined economy - and rebuild what's been lost The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments at Ninety One. 17 August 2020 7:26 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

PEP 'contemporises' its logo, but do you like it?

18 August 2020 7:44 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Pep
PEP Stores
Bruce Whitfield
Brands
Advertising
Andy Rice
branding
PEP logo

Why has one of SA's most well-known retailers made a radical change? Andy Rice weighs in on The Money Show.

PEP Stores is a South African institution. Starting with one store in 1965, it now describes itself as the largest single brand retailer in the country.

So why has the company decided to change its logo in 2020?

PEP Stores has had the same logo for ever since I can remember and today they've 'blanded' it up - what do you think of it?

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

Bruce Whitfield gets some insight from The Money Show regular, Andy Rice.

The branding and advertising expert defines the move as "a radical departure".

They've got no less than 2,350 stores in South Africa... the yellow-and-blue-and-white almost flag-like logo of old that everybody knows... Now the decision's been taken to move to a certainly more contemporary logo... It still retains the colours of blue, white and yellow but slightly different weightings between the three...

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
Former and new PEP logos. Two separate images: PEP on Facebook.

Look, it's a big decision... so I'm sure they went into it with great caution and thoroughness but the motive? I'm not quite sure. It may just be a question of contemporising it or maybe, with all of the ramifications of the Steinhoff-related issues they may feel they want to draw a more dramatic line between themselves and some of the recent publicity.

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

For more from Andy Rice, take a listen:


18 August 2020 7:44 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Pep
PEP Stores
Bruce Whitfield
Brands
Advertising
Andy Rice
branding
PEP logo

More from Business

alcohol-liquor-outlet-store-booze-spirits-brandy-whiskey-drinking-bottle-123rf

Relative calm at booze outlets due to illegal lockdown sales and less ready cash

18 August 2020 7:21 PM

As Level 2 of lockdown kicked in there weren't repeats of the alcohol-buying frenzy during the last lifting of the ban.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

airbnb-logo-woman-searching-accommodation-options-travel-home-sharing-123rf

As much as we try to stimulate domestic tourism, we need those foreign tourists!

18 August 2020 6:47 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Lee-Anne Bac (BDO tourism director) and Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa (CEO, Tourism Business Council of SA).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler CapeTalk studio

I was born to a life of white privilege – Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist

17 August 2020 8:09 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Knowler about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dilapidated Room

How to protect what’s left of our ruined economy - and rebuild what's been lost

17 August 2020 7:26 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments at Ninety One.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Heartshaped pizza 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Heartbreaking legacy of the lockdown on SA’s near-dead restaurant industry

17 August 2020 6:59 PM

South Africa’s 15 000 sit-down restaurants employ 500 000 people. Bruce Whitfield interviews Grace Harding, CEO at Ocean Basket.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20200425ndzonlevel4jpg

Cigarette sale ban will leave lasting, criminal legacy – former Sars lawyer

17 August 2020 6:40 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Telita Snyckers, author of “Dirty Tobacco: Spies, Lies and Mega-Profits".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sasol petrochemical petrochemicals 123rf 123rfbusiness fuel petrol chemicals

Sasol’s US dollar debt-mountain swells as it reports heavy losses (R91.3bn)

17 August 2020 6:26 PM

It's been a horrendous year for Sasol. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews its CEO, Fleetwood Grobler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

stress-black-man-papers-laptop-work-tax-fees-money-finance-woes-businessjpg123rf

Feel you've missed the money boat? Don't fall into the FOMO investment trap!

13 August 2020 8:43 PM

Bruce Whitfield and personal finance expert Warren Ingram get to grips with why perhaps you shouldn't, if you didn't...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

landlord-gopng

Keen to buy a Cape Town landmark? Virtual ownership is yours with a new game

13 August 2020 7:57 PM

If you can't afford to buy a property, no matter. 'Landlord GO' allows you to become a tycoon in the Mother City, or elsewhere.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lorna Scott

Booze ban's effect on women in the industry needs more attention - Gin pioneer

13 August 2020 7:10 PM

Inverroche Distillery spearheaded a 'gin revolution' in SA. Lorna Scott details the wide-reaching effects of the alcohol ban.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler CapeTalk studio

I was born to a life of white privilege – Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist

17 August 2020 8:09 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Knowler about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dilapidated Room

How to protect what’s left of our ruined economy - and rebuild what's been lost

17 August 2020 7:26 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments at Ninety One.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Heartshaped pizza 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Heartbreaking legacy of the lockdown on SA’s near-dead restaurant industry

17 August 2020 6:59 PM

South Africa’s 15 000 sit-down restaurants employ 500 000 people. Bruce Whitfield interviews Grace Harding, CEO at Ocean Basket.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20200425ndzonlevel4jpg

Cigarette sale ban will leave lasting, criminal legacy – former Sars lawyer

17 August 2020 6:40 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Telita Snyckers, author of “Dirty Tobacco: Spies, Lies and Mega-Profits".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

fuel-tank-petrol-car-motorist-driving-driver-refuelling-123rf

'Govt can't simply be a spectator if fuel retailers to survive drop in sales'

13 August 2020 6:50 PM

Namibia's government assisted Covid-hit retailers, but SA doesn't understand how the industry works says Reggie Sibiya (FRA CEO).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

netflorist-haroldpng

Why NetFlorist should be congratulated for bringing back whiny Harold

11 August 2020 8:14 PM

Branding expert Andy Rice explains why NetFlorist's radio campaign is his advertising hero of the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Female woman businesspeople diverse office 123rf 123rfbusiness

It’s far less risky to lend to a female entrepreneur than a male one - research

11 August 2020 9:26 AM

Studies across the world and industries consistently show women-entrepreneurs have a better risk profile, says Janeesha Perumal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

afrika-tikkunjpg

SA needs 'the Madiba compassion' more than ever now, says Afrika Tikkun CEO

5 August 2020 8:54 PM

Marc Lubner on the NGO's programmes for young South Africans and how working with Nelson Mandela inspired his life's work.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

nike-adpng

[WATCH] Why Nike's new tv advert is 'absolutely extraordinary'

4 August 2020 8:09 PM

Nike's hit the mark, again, with its latest tv ad campaign. Branding expert Andy Rice awards it this week's hero's rating.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ferrari

I collect cars. I’m a big Aston Martin and Ferrari guy - Vusi Thembekwayo

3 August 2020 8:06 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Vusi Thembekwayo about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Fake Twitter account 'uses #PutSouthAfricaFirst to spread xenophobic attacks'

Local

Update: 'Young mom who had to undergo amputation doing well and in general ward'

Local

Eskom to implement Stage 2 load shedding between 4pm and 10pm

Local

EWN Highlights

Abbas says Palestinians not worried about 'nonsense' Israel-UAE deal

18 August 2020 9:16 PM

EU leaders urge Putin to push for talks in Belarus over disputed vote

18 August 2020 8:52 PM

Trump lashes out at Michelle Obama after convention takedown

18 August 2020 7:44 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA