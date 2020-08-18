Efficiency of the Constitutional Court is declining - GroundUp
GroundUp has run a report detailing a steady decline in the efficiency of the Constitutional Court.
In its analysis of the court's performance, the publication states that average time for judgment takes more than six months now compared to less than four months in 2017.
Joanne Joseph spoke to Ground Up editor Nathan Geffen to find out more.
Just to give people an idea, in 2016 it was taking about 106 days or three and a half months for the Constitutional Court on average, to deliver a decision. This year it has been taking over 200 days or over six months to do so.Nathan Geffen, Editor - GroundUp
The excuse offered by the spokesperson for the Chief Justice is that there was a constitutional amendment made which substantially increased the jurisdiction of the Constitutional Court. So, besides listening to constitutional matters, the court also has to listen to matters of general public importance. In other words, more cases are coming to the Constitutional Court.Nathan Geffen, Editor - GroundUp
The problem with that excuse is that it doesn't really make sense because that constitutional amendment went through in 2013.Nathan Geffen, Editor - GroundUp
In fact in 2016, the time being taken per case wasn't bad - just over three months on average but it has declined terribly since then and there have been no constitutional amendments between 2016 and 2020 that affect the time that it should take the court to do this.Nathan Geffen, Editor - GroundUp
Geffen says there is no particularly "good excuse" for what is happening and says the apex court is well-resourced.
There is nothing that these judges are short of. They might say that they get lots and lots of petitions and they have to deal with these petitions but so does the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein and they are highly efficient in what they do, they have got a good system going.Nathan Geffen, Editor - GroundUp
Click on the link below to hear more on this story....
More from Local
Fake Twitter account 'uses #PutSouthAfricaFirst to spread xenophobic attacks'
A centre accuses ulerato_pillay accused of tweeting and retweeting xenophobic content on a massive scale.Read More
Coalition wants Minister Zulu to redirect COVID-19 funds to save ECD jobs
C-19 People’s Coalition workstream has organised a week-long peaceful protest to save 175,000 ECD jobs that are on the line.Read More
Unemployment Insurance Fund begins to process July and August applications
The UIF will open and begin processing July and August Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme applications.Read More
Travel Start sees mad rush in bookings as inter-provincial travel is allowed
Travel Start CEO Stephan Ekbergh says this is probably a knee-jerk reaction to the cabin fever South Africans may be experiencing.Read More
How will the events industry move forward under Level 2?
Technical production and live events industry engaged with the Department of Arts and Culture as they are in financial distress.Read More
Eskom to implement Stage 2 load shedding between 4pm and 10pm
The power utility said while six generation units had returned to service, it had experienced breakdowns at other facilities.Read More
Documentary on Bell Pottinger set to premiere online at Encounters Festival
The directors say the Gupta campaign, as bad as it was, was not the worst work that Bell Pottinger did.Read More
Fitness industry excited as some gyms reopen after a long period
FIT SA spokesperson Grant Austin explains the different measures that gyms have taken to ensure that members are safe.Read More
'Companies still flout COVID-19 rules, more than 400 prohibition notices served'
Labour Department chief inspector Tibor Szana reflects on which sectors are complying with COVID-19 safety protocols.Read More
'Fact that people are queuing at 4am to 5am shows we are an alcoholic state'
A listener to The Clement Manyathela Show says lockdown has helped remove the urge to have a beer.Read More