Today at 22:05
"Economics for teenagers"
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
John Hofmeyr - Aspiring writer
Today at 22:30
Grid
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Nick Oosthuizen - Managing Director at Inframid
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
Latest Local
Efficiency of the Constitutional Court is declining - GroundUp The news agency has run a report analysing the duration it takes for cases to be concluded in the apex court. 18 August 2020 6:13 PM
Fake Twitter account 'uses #PutSouthAfricaFirst to spread xenophobic attacks' A centre accuses ulerato_pillay accused of tweeting and retweeting xenophobic content on a massive scale. 18 August 2020 6:06 PM
Coalition wants Minister Zulu to redirect COVID-19 funds to save ECD jobs C-19 People’s Coalition workstream has organised a week-long peaceful protest to save 175,000 ECD jobs that are on the line. 18 August 2020 4:26 PM
Nokuthula Simelane: Will the family ever know what happened to her? #UnResolved investigates the disappearance of Umkhonto we Sizwe operative Nokuthula Simelane, who was abducted 35 years ago. 18 August 2020 2:50 PM
How to protect what’s left of our ruined economy - and rebuild what's been lost The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments at Ninety One. 17 August 2020 7:26 PM
Heartbreaking legacy of the lockdown on SA’s near-dead restaurant industry South Africa’s 15 000 sit-down restaurants employ 500 000 people. Bruce Whitfield interviews Grace Harding, CEO at Ocean Basket. 17 August 2020 6:59 PM
PEP 'contemporises' its logo, but do you like it? Why has one of SA's most well-known retailers made a radical change? Andy Rice weighs in on The Money Show. 18 August 2020 7:44 PM
Relative calm at booze outlets due to illegal lockdown sales and less ready cash As Level 2 of lockdown kicked in there weren't repeats of the alcohol-buying frenzy during the last lifting of the ban. 18 August 2020 7:21 PM
As much as we try to stimulate domestic tourism, we need those foreign tourists! Bruce Whitfield speaks to Lee-Anne Bac (BDO tourism director) and Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa (CEO, Tourism Business Council of SA). 18 August 2020 6:47 PM
'Comment on behaviour and not the character to deal with toxic work colleagues' Talent strategist and executive coach Anja van Beek shares some advice on how to deal with toxic co-workers. 18 August 2020 4:06 PM
I was born to a life of white privilege – Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Knowler about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 17 August 2020 8:09 PM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
Chris Nenzani has 22 days left and you wonder why he resigned - Telford Vice The writer says whenever the CSA outgoing chairperson was good on the transformation agenda but everything else is just a mess. 17 August 2020 1:53 PM
Pap en sous, Brad Binder 'have brought smiles to South Africans this week' Brent Lindeque, the founder of Good Things Guy, says Brad Binder has really made the country happy. 14 August 2020 2:33 PM
'The amount of support I have back home is incredible, says motorcyclist Binder Brad Binder has become the first South African to win a MotoGP premier class race. 13 August 2020 1:52 PM
[WATCH] Dad has hilarious hack to get his kids to sleep Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 August 2020 8:33 AM
[WATCH] Funny sketch explaining how 2020 went to coma patient has us talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 August 2020 8:31 AM
Adele reveals a self-help book that helped in her weight loss transformation Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 August 2020 8:38 AM
UPDATE: Gauteng COVID-19 recoveries surpass 160,000 The number of national recoveries so far is 477,671, which translates to a recovery rate of 80%. Gauteng has 161,078 recoveries. 17 August 2020 10:52 PM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
Beirut blast: 'Think of an apocalyptic movie, that is what it looks like' South African broadcaster living in Lebanon Mia Verdoorn Shamma reflects on how the country looks like after the two explosions. 7 August 2020 7:35 AM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
PEP 'contemporises' its logo, but do you like it? Why has one of SA's most well-known retailers made a radical change? Andy Rice weighs in on The Money Show. 18 August 2020 7:44 PM
I was born to a life of white privilege – Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Knowler about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 17 August 2020 8:09 PM
How to protect what’s left of our ruined economy - and rebuild what's been lost The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments at Ninety One. 17 August 2020 7:26 PM
Efficiency of the Constitutional Court is declining - GroundUp

18 August 2020 6:13 PM
by Neo Koza
Constitutional Court

The news agency has run a report analysing the duration it takes for cases to be concluded in the apex court.

GroundUp has run a report detailing a steady decline in the efficiency of the Constitutional Court.

In its analysis of the court's performance, the publication states that average time for judgment takes more than six months now compared to less than four months in 2017.

Joanne Joseph spoke to Ground Up editor Nathan Geffen to find out more.

Just to give people an idea, in 2016 it was taking about 106 days or three and a half months for the Constitutional Court on average, to deliver a decision. This year it has been taking over 200 days or over six months to do so.

Nathan Geffen, Editor - GroundUp

The excuse offered by the spokesperson for the Chief Justice is that there was a constitutional amendment made which substantially increased the jurisdiction of the Constitutional Court. So, besides listening to constitutional matters, the court also has to listen to matters of general public importance. In other words, more cases are coming to the Constitutional Court.

Nathan Geffen, Editor - GroundUp

The problem with that excuse is that it doesn't really make sense because that constitutional amendment went through in 2013.

Nathan Geffen, Editor - GroundUp

In fact in 2016, the time being taken per case wasn't bad - just over three months on average but it has declined terribly since then and there have been no constitutional amendments between 2016 and 2020 that affect the time that it should take the court to do this.

Nathan Geffen, Editor - GroundUp

Geffen says there is no particularly "good excuse" for what is happening and says the apex court is well-resourced.

There is nothing that these judges are short of. They might say that they get lots and lots of petitions and they have to deal with these petitions but so does the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein and they are highly efficient in what they do, they have got a good system going.

Nathan Geffen, Editor - GroundUp

Democracy constitution hands south african flag 123rf

Fake Twitter account 'uses #PutSouthAfricaFirst to spread xenophobic attacks'

18 August 2020 6:06 PM

A centre accuses ulerato_pillay accused of tweeting and retweeting xenophobic content on a massive scale.

200714-lindiwe-zulu-edjpg

Coalition wants Minister Zulu to redirect COVID-19 funds to save ECD jobs

18 August 2020 4:26 PM

C-19 People’s Coalition workstream has organised a week-long peaceful protest to save 175,000 ECD jobs that are on the line.

UIF

Unemployment Insurance Fund begins to process July and August applications

18 August 2020 3:09 PM

The UIF will open and begin processing July and August Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme applications.

man-suitcase-travel-tourism-hotel-bed-room-accommodation-stay-getaway-123rf

Travel Start sees mad rush in bookings as inter-provincial travel is allowed

18 August 2020 1:36 PM

Travel Start CEO Stephan Ekbergh says this is probably a knee-jerk reaction to the cabin fever South Africans may be experiencing.

200325 Mthethwa

How will the events industry move forward under Level 2?

18 August 2020 1:33 PM

Technical production and live events industry engaged with the Department of Arts and Culture as they are in financial distress.

Light bulb against dark background, electricity, load shedding. Image: Pexels.

Eskom to implement Stage 2 load shedding between 4pm and 10pm

18 August 2020 1:27 PM

The power utility said while six generation units had returned to service, it had experienced breakdowns at other facilities.

bell-pottingerjpg

Documentary on Bell Pottinger set to premiere online at Encounters Festival

18 August 2020 1:09 PM

The directors say the Gupta campaign, as bad as it was, was not the worst work that Bell Pottinger did.

Surgical mask sanitiser gym fitness dumbell 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Fitness industry excited as some gyms reopen after a long period

18 August 2020 12:59 PM

FIT SA spokesperson Grant Austin explains the different measures that gyms have taken to ensure that members are safe.

Covid-19 workplace safety measures 123rf

'Companies still flout COVID-19 rules, more than 400 prohibition notices served'

18 August 2020 12:05 PM

Labour Department chief inspector Tibor Szana reflects on which sectors are complying with COVID-19 safety protocols.

liquor-trader-outlet-alcohol-sales-booze-ban-spirits-bottle-bar-tavern-pub-123rf

'Fact that people are queuing at 4am to 5am shows we are an alcoholic state'

18 August 2020 11:00 AM

A listener to The Clement Manyathela Show says lockdown has helped remove the urge to have a beer.

Abbas says Palestinians not worried about 'nonsense' Israel-UAE deal

18 August 2020 9:16 PM

EU leaders urge Putin to push for talks in Belarus over disputed vote

18 August 2020 8:52 PM

Trump lashes out at Michelle Obama after convention takedown

18 August 2020 7:44 PM

