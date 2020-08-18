Efficiency of the Constitutional Court is declining - GroundUp





GroundUp has run a report detailing a steady decline in the efficiency of the Constitutional Court.

In its analysis of the court's performance, the publication states that average time for judgment takes more than six months now compared to less than four months in 2017.

Joanne Joseph spoke to Ground Up editor Nathan Geffen to find out more.

Just to give people an idea, in 2016 it was taking about 106 days or three and a half months for the Constitutional Court on average, to deliver a decision. This year it has been taking over 200 days or over six months to do so. Nathan Geffen, Editor - GroundUp

The excuse offered by the spokesperson for the Chief Justice is that there was a constitutional amendment made which substantially increased the jurisdiction of the Constitutional Court. So, besides listening to constitutional matters, the court also has to listen to matters of general public importance. In other words, more cases are coming to the Constitutional Court. Nathan Geffen, Editor - GroundUp

The problem with that excuse is that it doesn't really make sense because that constitutional amendment went through in 2013. Nathan Geffen, Editor - GroundUp

In fact in 2016, the time being taken per case wasn't bad - just over three months on average but it has declined terribly since then and there have been no constitutional amendments between 2016 and 2020 that affect the time that it should take the court to do this. Nathan Geffen, Editor - GroundUp

Geffen says there is no particularly "good excuse" for what is happening and says the apex court is well-resourced.

There is nothing that these judges are short of. They might say that they get lots and lots of petitions and they have to deal with these petitions but so does the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein and they are highly efficient in what they do, they have got a good system going. Nathan Geffen, Editor - GroundUp

Click on the link below to hear more on this story....