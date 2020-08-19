John Perlman to host Afternoon Drive on 702
Talk Radio Station 702, part of Primedia Broadcasting’s portfolio of radio stations, today announced that award-winning, current affairs broadcaster John Perlman, will be joining the station in September 2020. Perlman will be bringing his brand of analysis and meaningful conversation to his role as the new host of the 15:00-18:00 Afternoon Drive show.
John comes to 702 from Kaya FM, where his outstanding work garnered him numerous South Africa Radio Awards, including the News and Actuality Show of the Year award for 2020, and an induction into the Radio Awards Hall of Fame. John is respected for his insights, his ability to facilitate constructive debate and for making many of the complex issues that shape South African society easier to engage and approach with balance.
702 Station Manager Thabisile Mbete says: “We are thrilled to be welcoming John to our 702 family. We know he is going to become a keystone of our refreshed approach to talk radio and our enhanced proposition for current and new listeners. John has contributed immensely to journalism in South Africa, both in print and broadcast. We know that his fresh perspectives - that come from a career covering stories from the world of sport to current affairs, and everything in between - are going to be just what audiences are looking for on their Afternoon Drive.”
John’s career started in print journalism with the Weekly Mail, later moving on to write for the Saturday Star and the Sunday Independent. His decade-long print career also encompassed contributions to several international publications including The Guardian and the Financial Times.
Primedia Broadcasting Acting CEO Geraint Crwys-Williams adds: “The world is changing fast and the rise of digital and social media has seen a seismic shift in how audiences are engaging with information and how - through the proliferation of disinformation and fake news - their trust in that information has been eroded.
"Primedia Broadcasting has a deep commitment to accountable media and we will continue to focus on our community-centric approach, which has always been such a prominent part of 702’s DNA. We know that John will be key in having the kinds of conversations that contribute to the broader role 702 plays in our society and to fundamentally connect with our listeners and communities.”
Commenting on his new journey, John Perlman says: “I am really excited to be working with so many journalists and presenters whose work I enjoy and admire. I will be reconnecting with an important part of my own journalism journey. 702 was the very first station to give me a chance, first as a football reporter and later as a stand-in talk show host. That was back in the late 1980s when I was an absolute beginner. Hopefully, I've learned a few things since then and I’m looking forward to reconnecting with 702 listeners in the next chapter of the 702 story.
More from Lifestyle
Relative calm at booze outlets due to illegal lockdown sales and less ready cash
As Level 2 of lockdown kicked in there weren't repeats of the alcohol-buying frenzy during the last lifting of the ban.Read More
As much as we try to stimulate domestic tourism, we need those foreign tourists!
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Lee-Anne Bac (BDO tourism director) and Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa (CEO, Tourism Business Council of SA).Read More
'Comment on behaviour and not the character to deal with toxic work colleagues'
Talent strategist and executive coach Anja van Beek shares some advice on how to deal with toxic co-workers.Read More
I was born to a life of white privilege – Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Knowler about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align
This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people.Read More
Heartbreaking legacy of the lockdown on SA’s near-dead restaurant industry
South Africa’s 15 000 sit-down restaurants employ 500 000 people. Bruce Whitfield interviews Grace Harding, CEO at Ocean Basket.Read More
Bob Mabena to be laid to rest today
The icon, who passed away earlier this week, has been described as a giant in the media industry and the benchmark of radio.Read More
His #BlackInMyDay comedy show is now on ... but Popps says: 'I am a shy person'
Performer Mpho Modikoane says his stint as a call centre agent was not fun but "it prepares you for rejection".Read More
Feel you've missed the money boat? Don't fall into the FOMO investment trap!
Bruce Whitfield and personal finance expert Warren Ingram get to grips with why perhaps you shouldn't, if you didn't...Read More
Keen to buy a Cape Town landmark? Virtual ownership is yours with a new game
If you can't afford to buy a property, no matter. 'Landlord GO' allows you to become a tycoon in the Mother City, or elsewhere.Read More
More from Entertainment
[WATCH] Parents hilariously move in with adult child and mess his place up
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Woman creates an 'If I go missing file' that could help in tracking her
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Dad has hilarious hack to get his kids to sleep
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Funny sketch explaining how 2020 went to coma patient has us talking
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Adele reveals a self-help book that helped in her weight loss transformation
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Restaurant owner clapping back at online reviewer's criticism has us talking
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] 'It's a journey of self-discovery, you need a lot of perseverance'
Lee Cole, who gained attention in 2017 for his cover of the hit ‘Akanamali’, joined Azania Mosaka for this week's 702 Unplugged.Read More
[VIDEO] Teen pleads for help after miniature pinscher was mauled to death
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Venezuelan soccer commentary dubbed into recent soccer match goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
If I felt bad I sang a song, when I sing I feel better - Dr Rebecca Malope
Clement Manyathela chats to award-winning gospel artist Dr Rebecca Malope on #HangingOutwithClement.Read More