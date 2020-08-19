Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman to host Afternoon Drive on 702

19 August 2020 7:42 AM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
afternoon drive
Geraint Crwys-Williams
Thabisile Mbete
John Perlman

Station Manager Thabisile Mbete says Perlman is going to become a keystone of 702’s refreshed approach to talk radio.

Talk Radio Station 702, part of Primedia Broadcasting’s portfolio of radio stations, today announced that award-winning, current affairs broadcaster John Perlman, will be joining the station in September 2020. Perlman will be bringing his brand of analysis and meaningful conversation to his role as the new host of the 15:00-18:00 Afternoon Drive show.

John comes to 702 from Kaya FM, where his outstanding work garnered him numerous South Africa Radio Awards, including the News and Actuality Show of the Year award for 2020, and an induction into the Radio Awards Hall of Fame. John is respected for his insights, his ability to facilitate constructive debate and for making many of the complex issues that shape South African society easier to engage and approach with balance.

702 Station Manager Thabisile Mbete says: “We are thrilled to be welcoming John to our 702 family. We know he is going to become a keystone of our refreshed approach to talk radio and our enhanced proposition for current and new listeners. John has contributed immensely to journalism in South Africa, both in print and broadcast. We know that his fresh perspectives - that come from a career covering stories from the world of sport to current affairs, and everything in between - are going to be just what audiences are looking for on their Afternoon Drive.”

John’s career started in print journalism with the Weekly Mail, later moving on to write for the Saturday Star and the Sunday Independent. His decade-long print career also encompassed contributions to several international publications including The Guardian and the Financial Times.

Primedia Broadcasting Acting CEO Geraint Crwys-Williams adds: “The world is changing fast and the rise of digital and social media has seen a seismic shift in how audiences are engaging with information and how - through the proliferation of disinformation and fake news - their trust in that information has been eroded.

"Primedia Broadcasting has a deep commitment to accountable media and we will continue to focus on our community-centric approach, which has always been such a prominent part of 702’s DNA. We know that John will be key in having the kinds of conversations that contribute to the broader role 702 plays in our society and to fundamentally connect with our listeners and communities.”

Commenting on his new journey, John Perlman says: “I am really excited to be working with so many journalists and presenters whose work I enjoy and admire. I will be reconnecting with an important part of my own journalism journey. 702 was the very first station to give me a chance, first as a football reporter and later as a stand-in talk show host. That was back in the late 1980s when I was an absolute beginner. Hopefully, I've learned a few things since then and I’m looking forward to reconnecting with 702 listeners in the next chapter of the 702 story.


