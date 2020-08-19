[WATCH] Woman creates an 'If I go missing file' that could help in tracking her





Woman creates an 'If I go missing file' that could help in tracking her

With many women being reported as missing in recent times, a woman has created an 'If I go missing file' that could help those looking for her to track her whereabouts.

Watch the video below:

Ladies, I think this is a wonderful idea. This young woman has a “if I go missing” list of contacts (that she didn’t show) who know where her “if I go missing” folder is (explained in video). She’s correct that getting search warrants slows down emergencies pic.twitter.com/hyJacjeP8y — Dear Ashley... (@asj519) August 18, 2020

