[WATCH] Woman creates an 'If I go missing file' that could help in tracking her
Woman creates an 'If I go missing file' that could help in tracking her
With many women being reported as missing in recent times, a woman has created an 'If I go missing file' that could help those looking for her to track her whereabouts.
Watch the video below:
Ladies, I think this is a wonderful idea. This young woman has a “if I go missing” list of contacts (that she didn’t show) who know where her “if I go missing” folder is (explained in video). She’s correct that getting search warrants slows down emergencies pic.twitter.com/hyJacjeP8y— Dear Ashley... (@asj519) August 18, 2020
