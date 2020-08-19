[WATCH] Parents hilariously move in with adult child and mess his place up





Parents hilariously move in with adult child and mess his place up

Social media is talking after a video of parents moving back into their adult child's house and create a mess has gone viral.

Watch hilarious video below:

Mom and dad who go out to visit their son. These parents do the same in their son's house, just as their son behaved while living with them! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣pic.twitter.com/4zhWoiHm61 — Akki (@akkitwts) August 18, 2020

