'Zanu-PF blames everything on COVID-19 so that it denies people their rights'





A Zimbabwe court has ordered that human rights lawyer be barred from representing journalist Hopewell Chin’ono.

The court has also ordered the Law Society of Zimbabwe to cancel her license citing that she scandelised the court.

The human rights lawyer is alleged to have facilitated Facebook pages that were critical of the country's justice system.

Bongani Bingwa chats to Beatrice Mtetwa who will on Wednesday represent another human rights lawyer Doug Coltar for reading for reading Pedagogy of the Oppressed Paulo Freire.

Instead of standing with the people, the judiciary is applying the law to suppress the voices of activists and all those who are trying to exercise rights that they have under the Constitution. Beatrice Mtetwa, Human rights lawyer

She says people should be running to the courts to protect their rights, however, in Zimbabwe the courts ensure that people do not enjoy their rights.

The space for activists has shrunk in Zimbabwe. The parallels between the previous government and this one are the same . It is just that now we are seeing more physical violence against young women. Beatrice Mtetwa, Human rights lawyer

We expected better from this government, but it appears that it is worse than before. They have built on what Robert Mugabe has done and now they are better at it. Beatrice Mtetwa, Human rights lawyer

The best thing that has happened to the Zanu-PF government is COVID-19 as everything is being done under the guide of implementing the virus regulations.

Zanu-PF is blaming everything on COVID-19 so that it denies people their rights. This regime uses the law to try and contain any form of defense. Beatrice Mtetwa, Human rights lawyer

