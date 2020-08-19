My journey started at 702, this is a coming home moment - John Perlman
The cat is out of the bag!
Award-winning current affairs broadcaster John Perlman will be the new host of the 15:00-18:00 Afternoon Drive show.
Perlman has garnered numerous radio awards in South Africa, including the news and actuality show award for 2020.
He has been inducted into the Radio Awards Hall of Fame.
RELATED: John Perlman to host Afternoon Drive on 702
He joins Bongani Bingwa and says his journey in radio began back in the 1980s as a football reporter after contacted John Robbie, who was in charge of sports at 702.
I did my first crossing, it was a league match between Swallows and Sundowns and I was so nervous and so excited that I forgot to mention the score.John Perlman, Incoming Afternoon Drive host
702 was the first opportunity I had to share my voice and my thoughts such as they were with South African radio audience. Later they ran an open competition for anyone who thought they could be a talk show host. I entered and got a chance to be a stand-in host for Talk at Nine. My journey started at 702, this is a circling back and coming home moment.John Perlman, Incoming Afternoon Drive host
He says radio is a tough and competitive business and every time he would look at ratings, one always looked at what 702 was doing.
It has been an interesting journey and I look forward to this next chapter.John Perlman, Incoming Afternoon Drive host
Listen below to the full conversation:
More from Local
'Private schools must operate like private companies with no government aid'
Listeners respond to the National Alliance of Independent Schools' appeal to the government for a financial relief fund.Read More
Stage 2 load shedding to start at 9am on Wednesday
The power utility said while six generation units had returned to service, it had experienced breakdowns at other facilities.Read More
UPDATE: SA's COVID-19 recoveries reach 82%
The number of national recoveries so far is 485,468, which translates to a recovery rate of 82%. Gauteng has 166,143 recoveries.Read More
Efficiency of the Constitutional Court is declining - GroundUp
The news agency has run a report analysing the duration it takes for cases to be concluded in the apex court.Read More
Fake Twitter account 'uses #PutSouthAfricaFirst to spread xenophobic attacks'
A centre accuses ulerato_pillay accused of tweeting and retweeting xenophobic content on a massive scale.Read More
Coalition wants Minister Zulu to redirect COVID-19 funds to save ECD jobs
C-19 People’s Coalition workstream has organised a week-long peaceful protest to save 175,000 ECD jobs that are on the line.Read More
Unemployment Insurance Fund begins to process July and August applications
The UIF will open and begin processing July and August Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme applications.Read More
Travel Start sees mad rush in bookings as inter-provincial travel is allowed
Travel Start CEO Stephan Ekbergh says this is probably a knee-jerk reaction to the cabin fever South Africans may be experiencing.Read More
How will the events industry move forward under Level 2?
Technical production and live events industry engaged with the Department of Arts and Culture as they are in financial distress.Read More
Documentary on Bell Pottinger set to premiere online at Encounters Festival
The directors say the Gupta campaign, as bad as it was, was not the worst work that Bell Pottinger did.Read More