The Clement Manyathela Show
Latest tech news- what south africans think about the plan to let networks build 5g towers on their property
LISTENERS' CHOICE- Ghost stories
What's The Tea- asking for money in relationships
Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury
Latest Covid numbers:
Where is DD Mabuza? Can changes to the electoral act be made?
Captain of ship that oozed oil arrested
Follow up: deepening Mali crisis & capture of Mozambique port
Non-kneeling BLM SA rugby players to be dealt with?
How do boost tourism in the W Cape - Cape Town Tourism responds
Tech talk
SKYPE Business Unusual
SKY{E: consumer corner
ZOOM: Shapeshifter
The Clement Manyathela Show
My journey started at 702, this is a coming home moment - John Perlman

19 August 2020 8:37 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
702
Radio
afternoon drive
John Perlman

The award-winning current affairs broadcaster will be the new host of the Afternoon Drive show.

The cat is out of the bag!

Award-winning current affairs broadcaster John Perlman will be the new host of the 15:00-18:00 Afternoon Drive show.

Perlman has garnered numerous radio awards in South Africa, including the news and actuality show award for 2020.

He has been inducted into the Radio Awards Hall of Fame.

RELATED: John Perlman to host Afternoon Drive on 702

He joins Bongani Bingwa and says his journey in radio began back in the 1980s as a football reporter after contacted John Robbie, who was in charge of sports at 702.

I did my first crossing, it was a league match between Swallows and Sundowns and I was so nervous and so excited that I forgot to mention the score.

John Perlman, Incoming Afternoon Drive host

702 was the first opportunity I had to share my voice and my thoughts such as they were with South African radio audience. Later they ran an open competition for anyone who thought they could be a talk show host. I entered and got a chance to be a stand-in host for Talk at Nine. My journey started at 702, this is a circling back and coming home moment.

John Perlman, Incoming Afternoon Drive host

He says radio is a tough and competitive business and every time he would look at ratings, one always looked at what 702 was doing.

It has been an interesting journey and I look forward to this next chapter.

John Perlman, Incoming Afternoon Drive host

Listen below to the full conversation:


