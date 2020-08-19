'Private schools must operate like private companies with no government aid'





The National Alliance of Independent Schools (Naisa) has appealed to the government to provide the independent schools with a financial relief fund.

Naisa represents over 1,400 independent in South Africa which many of them could shut down as they are struggling for survival as parents cannot pay school fees due to the economic strain caused by COVID-19.

There are reports that Naisa has argued that if the government can provide R1.5 billion to the taxi industry they can also save the children's education.

Listeners on The Clement Manyathela Show debated on the sentiments raised by Naisa with other arguing that private schools should receive a subsidy as there are some schools who are registered under the department of education and many of them pay a huge sum of tax so they deserve to be assisted.

It’s like the middle class doesn’t deserve service from the government, I mean it's not right. Lozana, Caller

The other side of the debate would be if these private schools close down, it will affect further the public schools' infrastructure. It means these people will be retrenched and they will go ask help government for social grants. Either way is a catch 22. Lozana, Caller

Other listeners argued that private schools cannot receive the funding as there are still public schools that need financial assistance.

Private schools mustn’t come with this thing they are coming with. Government needs to spend money on public schools. They are schools that are falling apart that government needs to focus on. Lehlohonolo, Caller

This thing won’t work, they are a private company and they must operate like a private company. People must not talk about taxis; taxis do the majority of transport in South Africa. If taxis don’t work the economy will collapse, if private schools don’t work kids will go to public schools. Lehlohonolo, Caller

