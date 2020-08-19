'Donald Trump's handling of COVID-19 might cost him the election'
American citizens will on 3 November hit the polls to vote for president in a race between presidential candidates Democratic nominee Joe Biden and Republican President Donald Trump.
Clement Manyathela facilitates a conversation with The Guardian Washington bureau chief David Smith and freelance journalist based in USA Kenichi Serino to give an insight into the US elections.
Smith says endorsements for Biden from Michell Obama and Benny Sanders is influential to his campaign.
The relationship between Sanders and Biden is healthier as people have rallied around and overall it appears that the Democratic party is united in 2020 than it was in 2016.David Smith, Washington bureau chief - The Guardian
He says they are united because of the threat to democracy that is Donald Trump.
I think party members are saying we will leave these arguments for later, the most important thing is stopping Trump.David Smith, Washington bureau chief - The Guardian
People shouldn't be surprised that Donald Trump is campaigning while the Democratic Convention is going on.
The coronavirus might be the thing that cost Trump the election.David Smith, Washington bureau chief - The Guardian
Serino says Trump's relationship to immigrants is unambiguous and views those from brown countries in a negative light.
Since the beginning of Trump's campaign, he characterised every Mexican immigrant as a rapists or drug dealer. He speculated that there may be some good Mexican immigrants but suggested that there were non that he ever met.Kenichi Serino, Freelance journalist based in USA
Listen below to the full conversation:
