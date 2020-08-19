Women's buying power is reshaping the property landscape - Leadhome
Leadhome marketing manager Lisa Viola says women buying power is reshaping the property landscape which was previously dominated by men.
Speaking on their recent data, Viola says 58 percent of Leadhome buyer enquiries and 55 percent of seller enquiries are from women.
When it comes to buyer, there is greater interest from female buyers in their twenties than female sellers, which makes sense because many more women are looking to buy their first homes and not waiting to get married or a partnership.Lisa Viola, Marketing manager - Leadhome
If you look at it, it's women in their twenties and thirties that are making most of the inquires and purchasing the properties. This speaks to the trend of females in the workplace growing over three decades.Lisa Viola, Marketing manager - Leadhome
Women between the age of 20 and 30 building their property portfolios is very exciting to see in the marketplace.Lisa Viola, Marketing manager - Leadhome
Click on the link below to hear more...
More from Local
We encourage everyone to travel and see the country - Tourism Business Council
Tourism Business Council of South Africa CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa says they will be closed if the virus surges again.Read More
'He coined the words Bafana Bafana'-Sports journalist Sbusiso Mseleku remembered
Mseleku died on Monday at the Midvaal Private Hospital in Vereeniging after contracting the coronavirus.Read More
Mkhwebane embarks on full inspections of Gauteng health facilities
EWN reporter Kgomotso Modise gives an update on the visit by the Public Protector to the different hospitals in the province.Read More
'Private schools must operate like private companies with no government aid'
Listeners respond to the National Alliance of Independent Schools' appeal to the government for a financial relief fund.Read More
My journey started at 702, this is a coming home moment - John Perlman
The award-winning current affairs broadcaster will be the new host of the Afternoon Drive show.Read More
Stage 2 load shedding to start at 9am on Wednesday
The power utility said while six generation units had returned to service, it had experienced breakdowns at other facilities.Read More
UPDATE: SA's COVID-19 recoveries reach 82%
The number of national recoveries so far is 485,468, which translates to a recovery rate of 82%. Gauteng has 166,143 recoveries.Read More
Efficiency of the Constitutional Court is declining - GroundUp
The news agency has run a report analysing the duration it takes for cases to be concluded in the apex court.Read More
Fake Twitter account 'uses #PutSouthAfricaFirst to spread xenophobic attacks'
A centre accuses ulerato_pillay accused of tweeting and retweeting xenophobic content on a massive scale.Read More
Coalition wants Minister Zulu to redirect COVID-19 funds to save ECD jobs
C-19 People’s Coalition workstream has organised a week-long peaceful protest to save 175,000 ECD jobs that are on the line.Read More