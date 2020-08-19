Women's buying power is reshaping the property landscape - Leadhome





Leadhome marketing manager Lisa Viola says women buying power is reshaping the property landscape which was previously dominated by men.

Speaking on their recent data, Viola says 58 percent of Leadhome buyer enquiries and 55 percent of seller enquiries are from women.

When it comes to buyer, there is greater interest from female buyers in their twenties than female sellers, which makes sense because many more women are looking to buy their first homes and not waiting to get married or a partnership. Lisa Viola, Marketing manager - Leadhome

If you look at it, it's women in their twenties and thirties that are making most of the inquires and purchasing the properties. This speaks to the trend of females in the workplace growing over three decades. Lisa Viola, Marketing manager - Leadhome

Women between the age of 20 and 30 building their property portfolios is very exciting to see in the marketplace. Lisa Viola, Marketing manager - Leadhome

