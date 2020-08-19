Mkhwebane embarks on full inspections of Gauteng health facilities
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and her deputy Kholeka Gcaleka are inspecting hospitals in Johannesburg on Wednesday and for the rest of the week.
She will also be joined by investigators from her office to examine the infrastructure that has been developed in the fight against the novel coronavirus.
Mkhwebane's office launched its own investigation into all those allegations of tender irregularities in the procurement of PPEs.
Speaking to Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report, EWN reporter Kgomotso Modise says Mkhwebane visited hospitals in the north of Gauteng on Tuesday.
She visited George Mukhari Academic Hospital, Steve Biko Academic Hospital as well as the Jubilee Hospital and generally was comfortable with what she saw and gave those facilities the thumbs up.Kgomotso Modise, Reporter - EWN
She says the aim of the visit is so the Public Protector can see that hospitals are doing what they said they would do during the pandemic.
To see whether hospitals have the capacity to treat coronavirus patients as well as other patients that still need care during this time.Kgomotso Modise, Reporter - EWN
Listen below to the full report:
More from Local
We encourage everyone to travel and see the country - Tourism Business Council
Tourism Business Council of South Africa CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa says they will be closed if the virus surges again.Read More
'He coined the words Bafana Bafana'-Sports journalist Sbusiso Mseleku remembered
Mseleku died on Monday at the Midvaal Private Hospital in Vereeniging after contracting the coronavirus.Read More
Women's buying power is reshaping the property landscape - Leadhome
Leadhome marketing manager Lisa Viola says 58 percent of their buyer enquiries and 55 percent of seller enquiries are from women.Read More
'Private schools must operate like private companies with no government aid'
Listeners respond to the National Alliance of Independent Schools' appeal to the government for a financial relief fund.Read More
My journey started at 702, this is a coming home moment - John Perlman
The award-winning current affairs broadcaster will be the new host of the Afternoon Drive show.Read More
Stage 2 load shedding to start at 9am on Wednesday
The power utility said while six generation units had returned to service, it had experienced breakdowns at other facilities.Read More
UPDATE: SA's COVID-19 recoveries reach 82%
The number of national recoveries so far is 485,468, which translates to a recovery rate of 82%. Gauteng has 166,143 recoveries.Read More
Efficiency of the Constitutional Court is declining - GroundUp
The news agency has run a report analysing the duration it takes for cases to be concluded in the apex court.Read More
Fake Twitter account 'uses #PutSouthAfricaFirst to spread xenophobic attacks'
A centre accuses ulerato_pillay accused of tweeting and retweeting xenophobic content on a massive scale.Read More
Coalition wants Minister Zulu to redirect COVID-19 funds to save ECD jobs
C-19 People’s Coalition workstream has organised a week-long peaceful protest to save 175,000 ECD jobs that are on the line.Read More