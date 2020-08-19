Mkhwebane embarks on full inspections of Gauteng health facilities





Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and her deputy Kholeka Gcaleka are inspecting hospitals in Johannesburg on Wednesday and for the rest of the week.

She will also be joined by investigators from her office to examine the infrastructure that has been developed in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

Mkhwebane's office launched its own investigation into all those allegations of tender irregularities in the procurement of PPEs.

Speaking to Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report, EWN reporter Kgomotso Modise says Mkhwebane visited hospitals in the north of Gauteng on Tuesday.

She visited George Mukhari Academic Hospital, Steve Biko Academic Hospital as well as the Jubilee Hospital and generally was comfortable with what she saw and gave those facilities the thumbs up. Kgomotso Modise, Reporter - EWN

She says the aim of the visit is so the Public Protector can see that hospitals are doing what they said they would do during the pandemic.

To see whether hospitals have the capacity to treat coronavirus patients as well as other patients that still need care during this time. Kgomotso Modise, Reporter - EWN

Listen below to the full report: