We encourage everyone to travel and see the country - Tourism Business Council

Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane is expected to host a virtual media briefing today at 2pm, to outline tourism-related activities under Alert Level 2 of the risk-adjusted strategy and directions for the sector.
Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA) CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa joined Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report to which he has confirmed that the industry has seen a surge in terms of bookings as people want to move around different places of the country.
He believed the minister will announce the protocols to which people in the tourism industry have to uphold to ensure the industry could go back to work in a safe environment.
Tshivhengwa says they have been working closely with the tourism sector throughout the lockdown on the changes and regulations that need to be followed under the value chain of tourism for when the sector reopens.
We have been consistent in making sure that everyone understands we stand a chance of being closed if this virus surges again so we as the industry are willing to do things the right way.Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO - Tourism Business Council of South Africa
Tshivhengwa says they welcome the support of South African citizens who want to travel and go out to restaurants but they should do so while following the lockdown level 2 rules and regulations.
We want to see the small businesses that have been impacted heavily to start standing on their feet so this helps to create jobs and preserve jobs that are left in the industry, so we encourage everyone to travel and see the country with protocols in place.Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO - Tourism Business Council of South Africa
