'He coined the words Bafana Bafana'-Sports journalist Sbusiso Mseleku remembered

Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 15:45
EWN: PP visits Bara Hospital
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Kgomotso Modise
Today at 15:53
Rights Commission to incur wrath of angry black FNB clients who allege discrimination
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Prof Bongani Majola - Chairperson at South African Human Rights Commission
Today at 16:10
Private schools ask for Covid-19 relief as parents struggle to pay fees
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Mandla Mthembu
Today at 16:20
SIU to probe Gauteng and EC PPE tenders
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 16:52
Wine industry has seen a bloodbath of jobs, alcohol ban being lifted too late
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Dr Theo de Jager, Chairperson: Board of Director of Southern African Agri Initiative
Today at 17:11
NHI panel discussion: What are the lessons of COVID-19 for NHI
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Nicholas Crisp, Public health consultant with the department of Health
Today at 18:09
Business rescue filings soar
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Eric Levenstein - Director at Werksmans Attorneys
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Three months of payment holidays to cost consumers an additional R20.7 billion in debt
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Benay Sager - Chief Operating Officer at Debtbusters
Today at 18:48
Curro releases results and ramps up online learning
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andries Greyling - CEO at Curro Holdings
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - Epic Battle Royale between Apple Google and Fortnite
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Bank fraud and parking pay machines
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter: From winning a reality TV show to starting e-health platform Guidepost
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graham Rowe - CEO and Co-Founder at Guidepost
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
We encourage everyone to travel and see the country - Tourism Business Council Tourism Business Council of South Africa CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa says they will be closed if the virus surges again. 19 August 2020 1:21 PM
'He coined the words Bafana Bafana'-Sports journalist Sbusiso Mseleku remembered Mseleku died on Monday at the Midvaal Private Hospital in Vereeniging after contracting the coronavirus. 19 August 2020 12:54 PM
Mkhwebane embarks on full inspections of Gauteng health facilities EWN reporter Kgomotso Modise gives an update on the visit by the Public Protector to the different hospitals in the province. 19 August 2020 12:39 PM
View all Local
'We have a right to know that deputy president is capable to fulfill his duties' According to News24, David Mabuza's office insists that he is acting on advice from his doctor. 19 August 2020 1:26 PM
Nokuthula Simelane: Will the family ever know what happened to her? #UnResolved investigates the disappearance of Umkhonto we Sizwe operative Nokuthula Simelane, who was abducted 35 years ago. 18 August 2020 2:50 PM
How to protect what’s left of our ruined economy - and rebuild what's been lost The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments at Ninety One. 17 August 2020 7:26 PM
View all Politics
Relative calm at booze outlets due to illegal lockdown sales and less ready cash As Level 2 of lockdown kicked in there weren't repeats of the alcohol-buying frenzy during the last lifting of the ban. 18 August 2020 7:21 PM
As much as we try to stimulate domestic tourism, we need those foreign tourists! Bruce Whitfield speaks to Lee-Anne Bac (BDO tourism director) and Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa (CEO, Tourism Business Council of SA). 18 August 2020 6:47 PM
I was born to a life of white privilege – Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Knowler about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 17 August 2020 8:09 PM
View all Business
'Comment on behaviour and not the character to deal with toxic work colleagues' Talent strategist and executive coach Anja van Beek shares some advice on how to deal with toxic co-workers. 18 August 2020 4:06 PM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
Heartbreaking legacy of the lockdown on SA’s near-dead restaurant industry South Africa’s 15 000 sit-down restaurants employ 500 000 people. Bruce Whitfield interviews Grace Harding, CEO at Ocean Basket. 17 August 2020 6:59 PM
View all Lifestyle
Chris Nenzani has 22 days left and you wonder why he resigned - Telford Vice The writer says whenever the CSA outgoing chairperson was good on the transformation agenda but everything else is just a mess. 17 August 2020 1:53 PM
Pap en sous, Brad Binder 'have brought smiles to South Africans this week' Brent Lindeque, the founder of Good Things Guy, says Brad Binder has really made the country happy. 14 August 2020 2:33 PM
'The amount of support I have back home is incredible, says motorcyclist Binder Brad Binder has become the first South African to win a MotoGP premier class race. 13 August 2020 1:52 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Parents hilariously move in with adult child and mess his place up Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 August 2020 9:07 AM
[WATCH] Woman creates an 'If I go missing file' that could help in tracking her Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 August 2020 9:04 AM
John Perlman to host Afternoon Drive on 702 Station Manager Thabisile Mbete says Perlman is going to become a keystone of 702’s refreshed approach to talk radio. 19 August 2020 7:42 AM
View all Entertainment
'Donald Trump's handling of COVID-19 might cost him the election' The Guardian Washington bureau chief David Smith and freelance journalist based in USA Kenichi Serino reflect on the US elections. 19 August 2020 11:39 AM
UPDATE: SA's COVID-19 recoveries reach 82% The number of national recoveries so far is 485,468, which translates to a recovery rate of 82%. Gauteng has 166,143 recoveries. 18 August 2020 11:11 PM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
View all World
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
View all Africa
PEP changes its logo after more than 50 years in SA Why has one of South Africa's most well-known retailers made a radical change? Andy Rice weighs in on The Money Show. 18 August 2020 7:44 PM
I was born to a life of white privilege – Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Knowler about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 17 August 2020 8:09 PM
How to protect what’s left of our ruined economy - and rebuild what's been lost The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments at Ninety One. 17 August 2020 7:26 PM
View all Opinion
'He coined the words Bafana Bafana'-Sports journalist Sbusiso Mseleku remembered

19 August 2020 12:54 PM
by Nkosikhona Duma
Bafana Bafana
Coronavirus
Sibusiso Mseleku

Mseleku died on Monday at the Midvaal Private Hospital in Vereeniging after contracting the coronavirus.

DURBAN - Late sports journalist Sbusiso Mseleku has been remembered as an inspiring and hardworking member of the press.

Mseleku died on Monday at the Midvaal Private Hospital in Vereeniging after contracting the coronavirus.

The 59-year-old is survived by his wife and five children.

Mseleku was an award-winning sports journalist whose career spanned over three decades.

He delivered sports insights as an analyst at the SABC and worked at various news outlets including The Sowetan, DRUM Magazine, and City Press, where he was later appointed sports editor.

Veteran journalist Tim Modise expressed sadness over Mseleku’s passing while extending sympathies to his family.

Renowned sportscaster Robert Marawa said Mseleku was inspiring.

The African National Congress’ Nhlakanipho Ntombela said Mseleku would be laid to rest this week.

“We honour his contribution during the struggle for writing and exposing the truth within the soccer fraternity. We must remember he was the one who coined the words ‘Bafana Bafana’.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.


This article first appeared on EWN : 'He coined the words Bafana Bafana'-Sports journalist Sbusiso Mseleku remembered


More from Sport

chris-nenzani-picjpg

Chris Nenzani has 22 days left and you wonder why he resigned - Telford Vice

17 August 2020 1:53 PM

The writer says whenever the CSA outgoing chairperson was good on the transformation agenda but everything else is just a mess.

Read More arrow_forward

papstixjpeg

Pap en sous, Brad Binder 'have brought smiles to South Africans this week'

14 August 2020 2:33 PM

Brent Lindeque, the founder of Good Things Guy, says Brad Binder has really made the country happy.

Read More arrow_forward

181203BradBinder176

'The amount of support I have back home is incredible, says motorcyclist Binder

13 August 2020 1:52 PM

Brad Binder has become the first South African to win a MotoGP premier class race.

Read More arrow_forward

190513-lorch-edjpg

Lorch and Shonga may lack match fitness when they return - Mazola Molefe

12 August 2020 1:56 PM

The club has said in a statement that the two will be able to play once disciplinary processes have been finalised.

Read More arrow_forward

binderjpg

Ramaphosa congratulates Brad Binder on his MotoGP victory

9 August 2020 5:14 PM

The motorcycle racer flew the South African flag high with his first win in the MotoGP premier class on Sunday.

Read More arrow_forward

Nedbank Cup: Mamelodi Sundowns Beat EC Bees FC 2-1

SA soccer season returns with Nedbank Cup semi-finals today

8 August 2020 12:02 PM

Baroka and Bloem Celtic will be part of South African football history when they play the first professional game of football in the country since the COVID-19 lockdown began.

Read More arrow_forward

Percy Tau

Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau joins Belgium side Anderlecht

6 August 2020 2:58 PM

Senior journalist for the Sheffield Star says there is more to come from the Bafana Bafana star.

Read More arrow_forward

200325 Mthethwa

Mthethwa to meet swimming, cricket and hockey bodies over poor transformation

5 August 2020 11:17 AM

Minister of Sports Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa has met with the governing bodies of swimming, hockey, and cricket to discuss sub-standard transformation targets.

Read More arrow_forward

bobby-motaungjpg

Kaizer Chiefs suspend Bobby Motaung for partying during lockdown

4 August 2020 4:46 PM

Amakhosi said that the action is part of policies and monitoring of the public conduct of the club's members, players and staff.

Read More arrow_forward

191114graemegif

South Africa tour to West Indies on hold indefinitely

3 August 2020 11:40 AM

Cricket West Indies chief executive Johnny Grave said last week they were hopeful of hosting South Africa in September for either two tests or five T20 internationals, but Smith has made clear that will not happen.

Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

girl-teenager-flight-plane-airline-flight-travel-tourism-youth-gap-year-123rf

We encourage everyone to travel and see the country - Tourism Business Council

19 August 2020 1:21 PM

Tourism Business Council of South Africa CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa says they will be closed if the virus surges again.

Read More arrow_forward

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

Mkhwebane embarks on full inspections of Gauteng health facilities

19 August 2020 12:39 PM

EWN reporter Kgomotso Modise gives an update on the visit by the Public Protector to the different hospitals in the province.

Read More arrow_forward

modern-apartment-balcony-furniture-airbnb-home-sharing-rental-property-123rf

Women's buying power is reshaping the property landscape - Leadhome

19 August 2020 11:41 AM

Leadhome marketing manager Lisa Viola says 58 percent of their buyer enquiries and 55 percent of seller enquiries are from women.

Read More arrow_forward

chalk-board-classroom-class-desk-teacher-school-education-learnering-123rf

'Private schools must operate like private companies with no government aid'

19 August 2020 10:54 AM

Listeners respond to the National Alliance of Independent Schools' appeal to the government for a financial relief fund.

Read More arrow_forward

john-perlmanjpg

My journey started at 702, this is a coming home moment - John Perlman

19 August 2020 8:37 AM

The award-winning current affairs broadcaster will be the new host of the Afternoon Drive show.

Read More arrow_forward

Light bulb against dark background, electricity, load shedding. Image: Pexels.

Stage 2 load shedding to start at 9am on Wednesday

18 August 2020 11:14 PM

The power utility said while six generation units had returned to service, it had experienced breakdowns at other facilities.

Read More arrow_forward

COVID-19 virus coronavirus outbreak blood sample test tube 123rfpolitics 123rf

UPDATE: SA's COVID-19 recoveries reach 82%

18 August 2020 11:11 PM

The number of national recoveries so far is 485,468, which translates to a recovery rate of 82%. Gauteng has 166,143 recoveries.

Read More arrow_forward

Gavel of judge in law court legal 123rflegal 123rf

Efficiency of the Constitutional Court is declining - GroundUp

18 August 2020 6:13 PM

The news agency has run a report analysing the duration it takes for cases to be concluded in the apex court.

Read More arrow_forward

Democracy constitution hands south african flag 123rf

Fake Twitter account 'uses #PutSouthAfricaFirst to spread xenophobic attacks'

18 August 2020 6:06 PM

A centre accuses ulerato_pillay accused of tweeting and retweeting xenophobic content on a massive scale.

Read More arrow_forward

200714-lindiwe-zulu-edjpg

Coalition wants Minister Zulu to redirect COVID-19 funds to save ECD jobs

18 August 2020 4:26 PM

C-19 People’s Coalition workstream has organised a week-long peaceful protest to save 175,000 ECD jobs that are on the line.

Read More arrow_forward

