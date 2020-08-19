'We have a right to know that deputy president is capable to fulfill his duties'





Deputy President David Mabuza will once again not be appearing before the National Assembly to answer questions as he is still recovering from ill-health.

According to News24, Mabuza's office insists that he is acting on advice from his doctor.

This is is the second time in three months that Mabuza would not appear before MPs.

Mandy Wiener spoke to News 24 investigative journalist Kyle Cowan to find out more.

We do have to respect that he does have some privacy surrounding his private health issues but what we do know is he was allegedly poisoned in 2015 during one of his birthday celebrations in Mpumalanga and this incident has allegedly led to him requiring regular trips to Russia for medical treatment. Kyle Cowan, Investigative journalist - News24

What exactly his office means that he is not too ill to do his job but is booked off sick for a second time, that remains a mystery. Kyle Cowan, Investigative journalist - News24

As far as his health concerns go, I don't think we have a right to know exactly what's wrong, what we do have a right to know though is, is our deputy president capable and healthy enough to fulfill his duties. Is our president running the country solo or does he have a right-hand man he can rely on? At the moment it doesn't appear so. Kyle Cowan, Investigative journalist - News24

