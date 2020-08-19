'If you leave relationships unattended for too long they die'
Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush discussed the most common issues that people have been raising when she was conducting webinars focusing on the change in family relationships due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
She explained that in the webinars the audience realised they had to change things in their lives dramatically especially where their children are involved.
Parents came to terms that their children should not be their source of happiness as many parents before the lockdown were vicariously living through their kids when performing on school plays or playing sports.
So if dad can't go and watch his son play rugby - and I know many people who their kids have made the first team for the first time and they didn’t get the chance to play this year, - that pride and almost sometimes living vicariously through your children has not been able to take place this year.Nikki Bush-Human Potential and Parenting Expert
Bush encouraged parents to start acknowledging the process rather than the outcome during these times as many children go into a depressive state where they do not know how to make their parents happy if the one thing they are able to do is possible. She added that the most important role parents should play is celebrating who their children are becoming and not what we want them to become.
We have to help them find their own voice rather than being our mouthpiece.Nikki Bus, Human potential and parenting expert
We had to start acknowledging and giving encouragement to our children’s process rather than the outcome because we're not seeing so many physical outcomes of their actions so much as we would in the old pre-COVID world.Nikki Bus, Human potential and parenting expert
Bush went on to discuss her observations when it comes to relationships during the lockdown period. People have had to go through psychological help to help rebuild relationships, with many starting to learn and discover things they did not know about their partners or children.
If you leave relationships unattended for too long they die, so if we're not tilling the soil around the important relationship in our lives whether it be our husbands, our wives, our partners or our children those relationships wither and die.Nikki Bus, Human potential and parenting expert
Bush says the lockdown forced many people to come to grips with who they really are outside work and to work on certain relationships in their lives.
Listen below for the full interview ...
