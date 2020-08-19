'ANC says Zandile Gumede's move to KZN legislature shows party empowers women'





Former eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede has been sworn in as a member of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature, after the passing of the then-provincial African National Congress (ANC) spokesperson Ricardo Mthembu.

Reporter at Eyewitness News Nkosikhona Duma says this decision has been criticised by many people in KwaZulu-Natal, as the former mayor is facing allegations of corruption charges linked to a tender fraud, valued at close to R400 million.

Duma says people feel as if the African National Congress' (ANC's) appointment of Gumede demonstrated that the party does not take issues of corruption seriously.

They see this as a reward to people who are involved in corruption. Nkosikhona Duma- Reporter-Eyewitness News (EWN)

RELATED: ANC confirms Zandile Gumede removed as eThekewini mayor

Duma says the ANC stressed that the appointment of Gumede to the provincial legislature was actually a demonstration by the party that it empowers women and considers the fact that Gumede has not been found guilty by the court of law.

The way we understand it, Joanne, is that the ANC actually had to review its list, take off someone else in order to create space for Zandile Gumede. This move had to be entertained and approved by Luthuli House and all those processes were followed. Nkosikhona Duma - Reporter-Eyewitness News

Gumede has since maintained her innocence.

Listen below for the full interview ...