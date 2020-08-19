'Radovan Krejcir wanted to braai with me, the Guptas took the money and left'

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter: From winning a reality TV show to starting e-health platform Guidepost
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graham Rowe - CEO and Co-Founder at Guidepost
Today at 20:10
Financial Matters: Investing and and make a case for why to do it.
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Mduduzi Luthuli - Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital
Today at 21:05
Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: Unpacking the Dark Web Trilogy....Is it Fiction...or Not?
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Peter Church - Author of Dark Video, Bitter Pill and Crackerjack
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Millions' of South Africans' personal info exposed in credit bureau data breach Experian SA CEO Ferdie Pieterse maintains numbers not as high as Sabric reported. Bruce Whitfield grills him for an explanation. 19 August 2020 6:33 PM
Load shedding to continue on Thursday Eskom earlier this week warned that the constrained system was likely to last until the end of the week. 19 August 2020 6:29 PM
'I always knew I am innocent, am suing my accusers,' says Bridgette Motsepe Former Botswana president Ian Khama and SA businesswoman Bridgette Motsepe have been cleared of allegations of money laundering. 19 August 2020 5:52 PM
View all Local
'We have a right to know that deputy president is capable to fulfill his duties' According to News24, David Mabuza's office insists that he is acting on advice from his doctor. 19 August 2020 1:26 PM
'Zanu-PF blames everything on COVID-19 so that it denies people their rights' Human rights Beatrice Mtetwa lawyer says a Zimbabwean court wants to cancel her license for scandelising the court. 19 August 2020 7:55 AM
Nokuthula Simelane: Will the family ever know what happened to her? #UnResolved investigates the disappearance of Umkhonto we Sizwe operative Nokuthula Simelane, who was abducted 35 years ago. 18 August 2020 2:50 PM
View all Politics
'Radovan Krejcir wanted to braai with me, the Guptas took the money and left' What's your life like when you target assets of high-profile crooks? Insolvency expert and BRP Cloete Murray shares his stories. 19 August 2020 6:59 PM
PEP changes its logo after more than 50 years in SA Why has one of South Africa's most well-known retailers made a radical change? Andy Rice weighs in on The Money Show. 18 August 2020 7:44 PM
Relative calm at booze outlets due to illegal lockdown sales and less ready cash As Level 2 of lockdown kicked in there weren't repeats of the alcohol-buying frenzy during the last lifting of the ban. 18 August 2020 7:21 PM
View all Business
Debt relief measures for consumers struggling to repay debt Struggling to repay debt? Here's how to manage your debt during the Covid-19 pandemic. 19 August 2020 4:16 PM
'If you leave relationships unattended for too long they die' Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush discusses how family relationships have changed due to lockdown. 19 August 2020 4:11 PM
John Perlman to host Afternoon Drive on 702 Station Manager Thabisile Mbete says Perlman is going to become a keystone of 702’s refreshed approach to talk radio. 19 August 2020 7:42 AM
View all Lifestyle
'He coined the words Bafana Bafana'-Sports journalist Sbusiso Mseleku remembered Mseleku died on Monday at the Midvaal Private Hospital in Vereeniging after contracting the coronavirus. 19 August 2020 12:54 PM
Chris Nenzani has 22 days left and you wonder why he resigned - Telford Vice The writer says whenever the CSA outgoing chairperson was good on the transformation agenda but everything else is just a mess. 17 August 2020 1:53 PM
Pap en sous, Brad Binder 'have brought smiles to South Africans this week' Brent Lindeque, the founder of Good Things Guy, says Brad Binder has really made the country happy. 14 August 2020 2:33 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Parents hilariously move in with adult child and mess his place up Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 August 2020 9:07 AM
[WATCH] Woman creates an 'If I go missing file' that could help in tracking her Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 August 2020 9:04 AM
[WATCH] Dad has hilarious hack to get his kids to sleep Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 August 2020 8:33 AM
View all Entertainment
'Donald Trump's handling of COVID-19 might cost him the election' The Guardian Washington bureau chief David Smith and freelance journalist based in USA Kenichi Serino reflect on the US elections. 19 August 2020 11:39 AM
UPDATE: SA's COVID-19 recoveries reach 82% The number of national recoveries so far is 485,468, which translates to a recovery rate of 82%. Gauteng has 166,143 recoveries. 18 August 2020 11:11 PM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
View all World
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
View all Africa
I was born to a life of white privilege – Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Knowler about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 17 August 2020 8:09 PM
How to protect what’s left of our ruined economy - and rebuild what's been lost The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments at Ninety One. 17 August 2020 7:26 PM
Heartbreaking legacy of the lockdown on SA’s near-dead restaurant industry South Africa’s 15 000 sit-down restaurants employ 500 000 people. Bruce Whitfield interviews Grace Harding, CEO at Ocean Basket. 17 August 2020 6:59 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

'Radovan Krejcir wanted to braai with me, the Guptas took the money and left'

19 August 2020 6:59 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
SARS
Radovan Krejcir
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Business rescue
Insolvency
Cloete Murray
liquidation
Business Rescue Practioners
Business Rescue Plan
Sechaba Trust
white-collar crime

What's your life like when you target assets of high-profile crooks? Insolvency expert and BRP Cloete Murray shares his stories.

South Africa's not short on high-profile figures suspected of nefarious dealings.

Cloete Murray (Sechaba Trust) is an insolvency and business rescue practitioner (BRP) who's rubbed shoulders with some "colourful characters", especially during the course of asset seizures as a liquidator.

Radovan Krejcir and his co-accused Veselin Laganin and Jason Dominguez in the dock at the Pretoria Magistrates Court on 9 October 2012. Image: Mandy Wiener/EWN

On The Money Show, Murray recalls his dealings with Czech fugitive and convicted criminal, Radovan Krejcir.

We served a preservation order on him on a particular Friday. When I left an hour or two later he said to me, 'Listen, there's now way you're going to serve an order on me without having a braai with me!'. We made an arrangement for the following Friday...

Cloete Murray, Insolvency and Business Rescue Practitioner - Sechaba Trust

Unfortunately he tried to skip the country a few days later and that was it - no braai!

Cloete Murray, Insolvency and Business Rescue Practitioner - Sechaba Trust

I think it would have been a fascinating conversation. People like Radovan are portrayed in a specific manner in the press but they are often highly intelligent people and it's interesting to hear their view on the world and life in general.

Cloete Murray, Insolvency and Business Rescue Practitioner - Sechaba Trust

They all seem to be very charming but I must say that charm seems to go away quite quickly once you start going into a conflict situation... Often you really see the dark side of that.

Cloete Murray, Insolvency and Business Rescue Practitioner - Sechaba Trust

How does Murray manage that fine line when "interesting" people's intelligence is not matched by their level of integrity?

It's a difficult thing but we have specific rules and manners in which we deal and approach these matters and obviously before I get involved in any particular matter, be it a liquidation or a business rescue... there's an in-depth look at the matter and potential conflicts.

Cloete Murray, Insolvency and Business Rescue Practitioner - Sechaba Trust

Murray discusses the particular tactics some practitioners employ and how the South African Revenue Service (Sars) selects these experts when it goes after delinquent tax payers.

Yes it is [a competitive space]... We had to go through quite a strenuous process of vetting, including interviews... Based on that process they identified a number of mostly insolvency practitioners, a few business rescue practitioners all over the country...

Cloete Murray, Insolvency and Business Rescue Practitioner - Sechaba Trust

Ultimately in the Sars process the idea is to preserve assets until whatever tax disputes are resolved, so going through underwear drawers [as a tactic] I don't think will accomplish that...

Cloete Murray, Insolvency and Business Rescue Practitioner - Sechaba Trust

You find some of these people are arrogant, they don't hide things, they live out in the open like buying these expensive cars and helicopters... but you'd find people like [Salim] Essa and the Guptas, they took the money and they left.

Cloete Murray, Insolvency and Business Rescue Practitioner - Sechaba Trust

Listen to the fascinating interview with Murray on The Money Show:


19 August 2020 6:59 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
SARS
Radovan Krejcir
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Business rescue
Insolvency
Cloete Murray
liquidation
Business Rescue Practioners
Business Rescue Plan
Sechaba Trust
white-collar crime

More from Business

cyber-security-lockjpg

'Millions' of South Africans' personal info exposed in credit bureau data breach

19 August 2020 6:33 PM

Experian SA CEO Ferdie Pieterse maintains numbers not as high as Sabric reported. Bruce Whitfield grills him for an explanation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

new-pep-logo2jpg

PEP changes its logo after more than 50 years in SA

18 August 2020 7:44 PM

Why has one of South Africa's most well-known retailers made a radical change? Andy Rice weighs in on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

alcohol-liquor-outlet-store-booze-spirits-brandy-whiskey-drinking-bottle-123rf

Relative calm at booze outlets due to illegal lockdown sales and less ready cash

18 August 2020 7:21 PM

As Level 2 of lockdown kicked in there weren't repeats of the alcohol-buying frenzy during the last lifting of the ban.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

airbnb-logo-woman-searching-accommodation-options-travel-home-sharing-123rf

As much as we try to stimulate domestic tourism, we need those foreign tourists!

18 August 2020 6:47 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Lee-Anne Bac (BDO tourism director) and Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa (CEO, Tourism Business Council of SA).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler CapeTalk studio

I was born to a life of white privilege – Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist

17 August 2020 8:09 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Knowler about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dilapidated Room

How to protect what’s left of our ruined economy - and rebuild what's been lost

17 August 2020 7:26 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments at Ninety One.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Heartshaped pizza 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Heartbreaking legacy of the lockdown on SA’s near-dead restaurant industry

17 August 2020 6:59 PM

South Africa’s 15 000 sit-down restaurants employ 500 000 people. Bruce Whitfield interviews Grace Harding, CEO at Ocean Basket.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20200425ndzonlevel4jpg

Cigarette sale ban will leave lasting, criminal legacy – former Sars lawyer

17 August 2020 6:40 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Telita Snyckers, author of “Dirty Tobacco: Spies, Lies and Mega-Profits".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sasol petrochemical petrochemicals 123rf 123rfbusiness fuel petrol chemicals

Sasol’s US dollar debt-mountain swells as it reports heavy losses (R91.3bn)

17 August 2020 6:26 PM

It's been a horrendous year for Sasol. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews its CEO, Fleetwood Grobler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

stress-black-man-papers-laptop-work-tax-fees-money-finance-woes-businessjpg123rf

Feel you've missed the money boat? Don't fall into the FOMO investment trap!

13 August 2020 8:43 PM

Bruce Whitfield and personal finance expert Warren Ingram get to grips with why perhaps you shouldn't, if you didn't...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

new-pep-logo2jpg

PEP changes its logo after more than 50 years in SA

18 August 2020 7:44 PM

Why has one of South Africa's most well-known retailers made a radical change? Andy Rice weighs in on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler CapeTalk studio

I was born to a life of white privilege – Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist

17 August 2020 8:09 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Knowler about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dilapidated Room

How to protect what’s left of our ruined economy - and rebuild what's been lost

17 August 2020 7:26 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments at Ninety One.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Heartshaped pizza 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Heartbreaking legacy of the lockdown on SA’s near-dead restaurant industry

17 August 2020 6:59 PM

South Africa’s 15 000 sit-down restaurants employ 500 000 people. Bruce Whitfield interviews Grace Harding, CEO at Ocean Basket.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20200425ndzonlevel4jpg

Cigarette sale ban will leave lasting, criminal legacy – former Sars lawyer

17 August 2020 6:40 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Telita Snyckers, author of “Dirty Tobacco: Spies, Lies and Mega-Profits".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

fuel-tank-petrol-car-motorist-driving-driver-refuelling-123rf

'Govt can't simply be a spectator if fuel retailers to survive drop in sales'

13 August 2020 6:50 PM

Namibia's government assisted Covid-hit retailers, but SA doesn't understand how the industry works says Reggie Sibiya (FRA CEO).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

netflorist-haroldpng

Why NetFlorist should be congratulated for bringing back whiny Harold

11 August 2020 8:14 PM

Branding expert Andy Rice explains why NetFlorist's radio campaign is his advertising hero of the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Female woman businesspeople diverse office 123rf 123rfbusiness

It’s far less risky to lend to a female entrepreneur than a male one - research

11 August 2020 9:26 AM

Studies across the world and industries consistently show women-entrepreneurs have a better risk profile, says Janeesha Perumal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

afrika-tikkunjpg

SA needs 'the Madiba compassion' more than ever now, says Afrika Tikkun CEO

5 August 2020 8:54 PM

Marc Lubner on the NGO's programmes for young South Africans and how working with Nelson Mandela inspired his life's work.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

nike-adpng

[WATCH] Why Nike's new tv advert is 'absolutely extraordinary'

4 August 2020 8:09 PM

Nike's hit the mark, again, with its latest tv ad campaign. Branding expert Andy Rice awards it this week's hero's rating.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Millions' of South Africans' personal info exposed in credit bureau data breach

Business Local

'I always knew I am innocent, am suing my accusers,' says Bridgette Motsepe

Local

'ANC says Zandile Gumede's move to KZN legislature shows party empowers women'

Local

EWN Highlights

African Union suspends Mali's membership after coup

19 August 2020 6:34 PM

Khama: Masisi’s regime is capable of rigging elections in Botswana

19 August 2020 6:30 PM

Face of poverty in SA continues to be a rural African woman - Dlamini-Zuma

19 August 2020 6:17 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA