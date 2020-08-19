Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Watch out for credit card scammers at parking pay points We're all aware of ATM fraud. But be on the lookout at parking pay stations at the mall as well, warns Wendy Knowler. 19 August 2020 8:46 PM
'Millions' of South Africans' personal info exposed in credit bureau data breach Experian SA CEO Ferdie Pieterse maintains numbers not as high as Sabric reported. Bruce Whitfield grills him for an explanation. 19 August 2020 6:33 PM
Load shedding to continue on Thursday Eskom earlier this week warned that the constrained system was likely to last until the end of the week. 19 August 2020 6:29 PM
View all Local
Need for business rescue affecting most sectors of economy during lockdown The majority of filings are in Gauteng, followed by WC and KZN. Bruce Whitfield interviews Eric Levenstein (Werksmans Attorneys). 19 August 2020 7:42 PM
'We have a right to know that deputy president is capable to fulfill his duties' According to News24, David Mabuza's office insists that he is acting on advice from his doctor. 19 August 2020 1:26 PM
'Zanu-PF blames everything on COVID-19 so that it denies people their rights' Human rights Beatrice Mtetwa lawyer says a Zimbabwean court wants to cancel her license for scandelising the court. 19 August 2020 7:55 AM
View all Politics
SA consumers rack up an extra R20b in debt through lockdown payment holidays There's no timeline for Covid-19. DebtBusters' Benay Sager on the latest figures and what the future may hold in store. 19 August 2020 8:16 PM
Epic, Apple and Google, who is the bad guy? You be the judge and consider the potential arguments and outcomes 19 August 2020 7:15 PM
'Radovan Krejcir wanted to braai with me, the Guptas took the money and left' What's your life like when you target assets of high-profile crooks? Insolvency expert and BRP Cloete Murray shares his stories. 19 August 2020 6:59 PM
View all Business
'If you leave relationships unattended for too long they die' Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush discusses how family relationships have changed due to lockdown. 19 August 2020 4:11 PM
John Perlman to host Afternoon Drive on 702 Station Manager Thabisile Mbete says Perlman is going to become a keystone of 702’s refreshed approach to talk radio. 19 August 2020 7:42 AM
Relative calm at booze outlets due to illegal lockdown sales and less ready cash As Level 2 of lockdown kicked in there weren't repeats of the alcohol-buying frenzy during the last lifting of the ban. 18 August 2020 7:21 PM
View all Lifestyle
'He coined the words Bafana Bafana'-Sports journalist Sbusiso Mseleku remembered Mseleku died on Monday at the Midvaal Private Hospital in Vereeniging after contracting the coronavirus. 19 August 2020 12:54 PM
Chris Nenzani has 22 days left and you wonder why he resigned - Telford Vice The writer says whenever the CSA outgoing chairperson was good on the transformation agenda but everything else is just a mess. 17 August 2020 1:53 PM
Pap en sous, Brad Binder 'have brought smiles to South Africans this week' Brent Lindeque, the founder of Good Things Guy, says Brad Binder has really made the country happy. 14 August 2020 2:33 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Parents hilariously move in with adult child and mess his place up Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 August 2020 9:07 AM
[WATCH] Woman creates an 'If I go missing file' that could help in tracking her Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 August 2020 9:04 AM
John Perlman to host Afternoon Drive on 702 Station Manager Thabisile Mbete says Perlman is going to become a keystone of 702’s refreshed approach to talk radio. 19 August 2020 7:42 AM
View all Entertainment
'Donald Trump's handling of COVID-19 might cost him the election' The Guardian Washington bureau chief David Smith and freelance journalist based in USA Kenichi Serino reflect on the US elections. 19 August 2020 11:39 AM
UPDATE: SA's COVID-19 recoveries reach 82% The number of national recoveries so far is 485,468, which translates to a recovery rate of 82%. Gauteng has 166,143 recoveries. 18 August 2020 11:11 PM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
View all World
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
View all Africa
'Radovan Krejcir wanted to braai with me, the Guptas took the money and left' What's your life like when you target assets of high-profile crooks? Insolvency expert and BRP Cloete Murray shares his stories. 19 August 2020 6:59 PM
PEP changes its logo after more than 50 years in SA Why has one of South Africa's most well-known retailers made a radical change? Andy Rice weighs in on The Money Show. 18 August 2020 7:44 PM
I was born to a life of white privilege – Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Knowler about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 17 August 2020 8:09 PM
View all Opinion
SA consumers rack up an extra R20b in debt through lockdown payment holidays

19 August 2020 8:16 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
There's no timeline for Covid-19. DebtBusters' Benay Sager on the latest figures and what the future may hold in store.

More than 1.5 million South Africans opted to take the payment holiday offered by various credit providers during the three-month period from April to June.

Consumers believed it would help tide them over what was thought would be the worst period of the national lockdown.

Now the time has come to start paying the price for a decision that may have saved a business or a home.

RELATED: The payment holiday is over, now what?

Debt counselling company DebtBusters reports that the South Africans who participated have racked up an additional R20.7 billion in debt.

While a debt holiday might have been crucial for many, it's added around 4.2% to the repayments they now owe for those three months says Benay Sager, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of DebtBusters

For those who have a bond, or vehicle finance, generally those interest rates are lower so you would have had less of an additional debt burden.

Benay Sager, COO - DebtBusters

But if you are taking a debt holiday on unsecured loans which we know to be generally upwards of 20% in terms of the interest rate, then that added a significant amount to your debt pile that you need to pay back over the coming years.

Benay Sager, COO - DebtBusters

It's my sincere hope that the consumers who took up the offer were properly explained what they were getting themselves into... We have no reason to believe otherwise but we genuinely hope the consumers had done the sums before agreeing to it.

Benay Sager, COO - DebtBusters

Is there a possibility that the offer will come up again as the pandemic continues?

Listen to Sager's predictions below:


