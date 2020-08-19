Need for business rescue affecting most sectors of economy during lockdown
As the Covid-19 pandemic and ongoing national lockdown mow down businesses, the figures for business rescue filings reflect the economic turmoil.
In the five months between April and August so far, 157 filings for business rescue were recorded according to recent figures released by the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC).
The total number for 2019 was 369.
Bruce Whitfield interviews Eric Levenstein, a director of Werksmans Attorneys
It is certainly not looking great and I'm not sure if we're going to surpass the 369 from last year for last year, but when you look at the sectors it's quite interesting...Eric Levenstein, Director - Werksmans Attorneys
... the private sector - over 122 filings, the public sector - 4, and close corporations - 31.Eric Levenstein, Director - Werksmans Attorneys
The majority of filings have been in Gauteng at 44% followed by the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.Eric Levenstein, Director - Werksmans Attorneys
Manufacturing and hospitality are among just some of the industries hard-hit by the ongoing lockdown.
When you look at it, business rescue is industry-agnostic. It affects almost every sector in the South African economy and really what it does, it sorts out the companies that probably do need a restructuring, and the aim of the procedure is really for a fresh start.Eric Levenstein, Director - Werksmans Attorneys
If it doesn't work out, then liquidation is the only other option.Eric Levenstein, Director - Werksmans Attorneys
Listen to the discussion on The Money Show:
More from Business
Watch out for credit card scammers at parking pay points
We're all aware of ATM fraud. But be on the lookout at parking pay stations at the mall as well, warns Wendy Knowler.Read More
SA consumers rack up an extra R20b in debt through lockdown payment holidays
There's no timeline for Covid-19. DebtBusters' Benay Sager on the latest figures and what the future may hold in store.Read More
Epic, Apple and Google, who is the bad guy?
You be the judge and consider the potential arguments and outcomesRead More
'Radovan Krejcir wanted to braai with me, the Guptas took the money and left'
What's your life like when you target assets of high-profile crooks? Insolvency expert and BRP Cloete Murray shares his stories.Read More
'Millions' of South Africans' personal info exposed in credit bureau data breach
Experian SA CEO Ferdie Pieterse maintains numbers not as high as Sabric reported. Bruce Whitfield grills him for an explanation.Read More
PEP changes its logo after more than 50 years in SA
Why has one of South Africa's most well-known retailers made a radical change? Andy Rice weighs in on The Money Show.Read More
Relative calm at booze outlets due to illegal lockdown sales and less ready cash
As Level 2 of lockdown kicked in there weren't repeats of the alcohol-buying frenzy during the last lifting of the ban.Read More
As much as we try to stimulate domestic tourism, we need those foreign tourists!
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Lee-Anne Bac (BDO tourism director) and Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa (CEO, Tourism Business Council of SA).Read More
I was born to a life of white privilege – Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Knowler about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
How to protect what’s left of our ruined economy - and rebuild what's been lost
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments at Ninety One.Read More
More from Politics
'We have a right to know that deputy president is capable to fulfill his duties'
According to News24, David Mabuza's office insists that he is acting on advice from his doctor.Read More
'Zanu-PF blames everything on COVID-19 so that it denies people their rights'
Human rights Beatrice Mtetwa lawyer says a Zimbabwean court wants to cancel her license for scandelising the court.Read More
Nokuthula Simelane: Will the family ever know what happened to her?
#UnResolved investigates the disappearance of Umkhonto we Sizwe operative Nokuthula Simelane, who was abducted 35 years ago.Read More
How to protect what’s left of our ruined economy - and rebuild what's been lost
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments at Ninety One.Read More
Heartbreaking legacy of the lockdown on SA’s near-dead restaurant industry
South Africa’s 15 000 sit-down restaurants employ 500 000 people. Bruce Whitfield interviews Grace Harding, CEO at Ocean Basket.Read More
Cigarette sale ban will leave lasting, criminal legacy – former Sars lawyer
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Telita Snyckers, author of “Dirty Tobacco: Spies, Lies and Mega-Profits".Read More
Ntuli dares Steenhuisen to a TV debate, says this is 'an opportune time'
The DA party leadership candidate has challenged interim party leader John Steenhuisen to a series of televised public debates.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] Ministers brief the media on lockdown under Level 2
Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma is leading the briefing this afternoon.Read More
Let us not reverse the gains made so far in fight against COVID-19 - Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa says in his column that none of us wants a return to the early days of extreme lockdown restrictions.Read More
'Cautious' Fita to persist with court action despite ban on tobacco being lifted
Chairperson Sinenhlanhla Mnguni says they welcome the announcement by Ramaphosa but regulations haven't been published yet.Read More