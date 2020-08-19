Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Watch out for credit card scammers at parking pay points We're all aware of ATM fraud. But be on the lookout at parking pay stations at the mall as well, warns Wendy Knowler. 19 August 2020 8:46 PM
'Millions' of South Africans' personal info exposed in credit bureau data breach Experian SA CEO Ferdie Pieterse maintains numbers not as high as Sabric reported. Bruce Whitfield grills him for an explanation. 19 August 2020 6:33 PM
Load shedding to continue on Thursday Eskom earlier this week warned that the constrained system was likely to last until the end of the week. 19 August 2020 6:29 PM
View all Local
Need for business rescue affecting most sectors of economy during lockdown The majority of filings are in Gauteng, followed by WC and KZN. Bruce Whitfield interviews Eric Levenstein (Werksmans Attorneys). 19 August 2020 7:42 PM
'We have a right to know that deputy president is capable to fulfill his duties' According to News24, David Mabuza's office insists that he is acting on advice from his doctor. 19 August 2020 1:26 PM
'Zanu-PF blames everything on COVID-19 so that it denies people their rights' Human rights Beatrice Mtetwa lawyer says a Zimbabwean court wants to cancel her license for scandelising the court. 19 August 2020 7:55 AM
View all Politics
SA consumers rack up an extra R20b in debt through lockdown payment holidays There's no timeline for Covid-19. DebtBusters' Benay Sager on the latest figures and what the future may hold in store. 19 August 2020 8:16 PM
Epic, Apple and Google, who is the bad guy? You be the judge and consider the potential arguments and outcomes 19 August 2020 7:15 PM
'Radovan Krejcir wanted to braai with me, the Guptas took the money and left' What's your life like when you target assets of high-profile crooks? Insolvency expert and BRP Cloete Murray shares his stories. 19 August 2020 6:59 PM
View all Business
'If you leave relationships unattended for too long they die' Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush discusses how family relationships have changed due to lockdown. 19 August 2020 4:11 PM
John Perlman to host Afternoon Drive on 702 Station Manager Thabisile Mbete says Perlman is going to become a keystone of 702’s refreshed approach to talk radio. 19 August 2020 7:42 AM
Relative calm at booze outlets due to illegal lockdown sales and less ready cash As Level 2 of lockdown kicked in there weren't repeats of the alcohol-buying frenzy during the last lifting of the ban. 18 August 2020 7:21 PM
View all Lifestyle
'He coined the words Bafana Bafana'-Sports journalist Sbusiso Mseleku remembered Mseleku died on Monday at the Midvaal Private Hospital in Vereeniging after contracting the coronavirus. 19 August 2020 12:54 PM
Chris Nenzani has 22 days left and you wonder why he resigned - Telford Vice The writer says whenever the CSA outgoing chairperson was good on the transformation agenda but everything else is just a mess. 17 August 2020 1:53 PM
Pap en sous, Brad Binder 'have brought smiles to South Africans this week' Brent Lindeque, the founder of Good Things Guy, says Brad Binder has really made the country happy. 14 August 2020 2:33 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Parents hilariously move in with adult child and mess his place up Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 August 2020 9:07 AM
[WATCH] Woman creates an 'If I go missing file' that could help in tracking her Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 August 2020 9:04 AM
John Perlman to host Afternoon Drive on 702 Station Manager Thabisile Mbete says Perlman is going to become a keystone of 702’s refreshed approach to talk radio. 19 August 2020 7:42 AM
View all Entertainment
'Donald Trump's handling of COVID-19 might cost him the election' The Guardian Washington bureau chief David Smith and freelance journalist based in USA Kenichi Serino reflect on the US elections. 19 August 2020 11:39 AM
UPDATE: SA's COVID-19 recoveries reach 82% The number of national recoveries so far is 485,468, which translates to a recovery rate of 82%. Gauteng has 166,143 recoveries. 18 August 2020 11:11 PM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
View all World
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
View all Africa
'Radovan Krejcir wanted to braai with me, the Guptas took the money and left' What's your life like when you target assets of high-profile crooks? Insolvency expert and BRP Cloete Murray shares his stories. 19 August 2020 6:59 PM
PEP changes its logo after more than 50 years in SA Why has one of South Africa's most well-known retailers made a radical change? Andy Rice weighs in on The Money Show. 18 August 2020 7:44 PM
I was born to a life of white privilege – Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Knowler about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 17 August 2020 8:09 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Politics

Need for business rescue affecting most sectors of economy during lockdown

19 August 2020 7:42 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Business rescue
Werksmans Attorneys
Eric Levenstein
Business rescue practitioners
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Business Rescue Plan

The majority of filings are in Gauteng, followed by WC and KZN. Bruce Whitfield interviews Eric Levenstein (Werksmans Attorneys).

As the Covid-19 pandemic and ongoing national lockdown mow down businesses, the figures for business rescue filings reflect the economic turmoil.

In the five months between April and August so far, 157 filings for business rescue were recorded according to recent figures released by the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC).

The total number for 2019 was 369.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Eric Levenstein, a director of Werksmans Attorneys

It is certainly not looking great and I'm not sure if we're going to surpass the 369 from last year for last year, but when you look at the sectors it's quite interesting...

Eric Levenstein, Director - Werksmans Attorneys

... the private sector - over 122 filings, the public sector - 4, and close corporations - 31.

Eric Levenstein, Director - Werksmans Attorneys

The majority of filings have been in Gauteng at 44% followed by the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

Eric Levenstein, Director - Werksmans Attorneys

Manufacturing and hospitality are among just some of the industries hard-hit by the ongoing lockdown.

When you look at it, business rescue is industry-agnostic. It affects almost every sector in the South African economy and really what it does, it sorts out the companies that probably do need a restructuring, and the aim of the procedure is really for a fresh start.

Eric Levenstein, Director - Werksmans Attorneys

If it doesn't work out, then liquidation is the only other option.

Eric Levenstein, Director - Werksmans Attorneys

Listen to the discussion on The Money Show:


19 August 2020 7:42 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Business rescue
Werksmans Attorneys
Eric Levenstein
Business rescue practitioners
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Business Rescue Plan

More from Business

credit-cardjpg

Watch out for credit card scammers at parking pay points

19 August 2020 8:46 PM

We're all aware of ATM fraud. But be on the lookout at parking pay stations at the mall as well, warns Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

debt-managementjpeg

SA consumers rack up an extra R20b in debt through lockdown payment holidays

19 August 2020 8:16 PM

There's no timeline for Covid-19. DebtBusters' Benay Sager on the latest figures and what the future may hold in store.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

invitation to fight emoji 123rf

Epic, Apple and Google, who is the bad guy?

19 August 2020 7:15 PM

You be the judge and consider the potential arguments and outcomes

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

radovan-krejcirjpg

'Radovan Krejcir wanted to braai with me, the Guptas took the money and left'

19 August 2020 6:59 PM

What's your life like when you target assets of high-profile crooks? Insolvency expert and BRP Cloete Murray shares his stories.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cyber-security-lockjpg

'Millions' of South Africans' personal info exposed in credit bureau data breach

19 August 2020 6:33 PM

Experian SA CEO Ferdie Pieterse maintains numbers not as high as Sabric reported. Bruce Whitfield grills him for an explanation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

new-pep-logo2jpg

PEP changes its logo after more than 50 years in SA

18 August 2020 7:44 PM

Why has one of South Africa's most well-known retailers made a radical change? Andy Rice weighs in on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

alcohol-liquor-outlet-store-booze-spirits-brandy-whiskey-drinking-bottle-123rf

Relative calm at booze outlets due to illegal lockdown sales and less ready cash

18 August 2020 7:21 PM

As Level 2 of lockdown kicked in there weren't repeats of the alcohol-buying frenzy during the last lifting of the ban.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

airbnb-logo-woman-searching-accommodation-options-travel-home-sharing-123rf

As much as we try to stimulate domestic tourism, we need those foreign tourists!

18 August 2020 6:47 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Lee-Anne Bac (BDO tourism director) and Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa (CEO, Tourism Business Council of SA).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler CapeTalk studio

I was born to a life of white privilege – Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist

17 August 2020 8:09 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Knowler about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dilapidated Room

How to protect what’s left of our ruined economy - and rebuild what's been lost

17 August 2020 7:26 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments at Ninety One.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

200605-david-mabuza-edjpg

'We have a right to know that deputy president is capable to fulfill his duties'

19 August 2020 1:26 PM

According to News24, David Mabuza's office insists that he is acting on advice from his doctor.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zimbabwe flag 123rf

'Zanu-PF blames everything on COVID-19 so that it denies people their rights'

19 August 2020 7:55 AM

Human rights Beatrice Mtetwa lawyer says a Zimbabwean court wants to cancel her license for scandelising the court.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

unresolved-nokuthula-simelane-thumbnailjpg

Nokuthula Simelane: Will the family ever know what happened to her?

18 August 2020 2:50 PM

#UnResolved investigates the disappearance of Umkhonto we Sizwe operative Nokuthula Simelane, who was abducted 35 years ago.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dilapidated Room

How to protect what’s left of our ruined economy - and rebuild what's been lost

17 August 2020 7:26 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments at Ninety One.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Heartshaped pizza 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Heartbreaking legacy of the lockdown on SA’s near-dead restaurant industry

17 August 2020 6:59 PM

South Africa’s 15 000 sit-down restaurants employ 500 000 people. Bruce Whitfield interviews Grace Harding, CEO at Ocean Basket.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20200425ndzonlevel4jpg

Cigarette sale ban will leave lasting, criminal legacy – former Sars lawyer

17 August 2020 6:40 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Telita Snyckers, author of “Dirty Tobacco: Spies, Lies and Mega-Profits".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mbali

Ntuli dares Steenhuisen to a TV debate, says this is 'an opportune time'

17 August 2020 5:59 PM

The DA party leadership candidate has challenged interim party leader John Steenhuisen to a series of televised public debates.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200416 Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

[WATCH LIVE] Ministers brief the media on lockdown under Level 2

17 August 2020 2:21 PM

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma is leading the briefing this afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20200817crlevel2jfif

Let us not reverse the gains made so far in fight against COVID-19 - Ramaphosa

17 August 2020 10:58 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa says in his column that none of us wants a return to the early days of extreme lockdown restrictions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cigarette-ashtray-smoking-smokers-tobacco-ban-123rf

'Cautious' Fita to persist with court action despite ban on tobacco being lifted

16 August 2020 2:43 PM

Chairperson Sinenhlanhla Mnguni says they welcome the announcement by Ramaphosa but regulations haven't been published yet.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Millions' of South Africans' personal info exposed in credit bureau data breach

Business Local

'I always knew I am innocent, am suing my accusers,' says Bridgette Motsepe

Local

'ANC says Zandile Gumede's move to KZN legislature shows party empowers women'

Local

EWN Highlights

SA fraudster tricks credit bureau Experian into handing over data

19 August 2020 8:40 PM

Germany, France want more funding, power for WHO as part of sweeping reforms

19 August 2020 7:53 PM

Lukashenko orders Belarusian police to clear streets, EU announces sanctions

19 August 2020 7:42 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA